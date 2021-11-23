Wilton will Light Hanukkah Menorah on Town Green Monday, Nov. 29

The Wilton Community Menorah Lighting will be held on Monday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. when Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center will light the giant outdoor Menorah on the Town Green in Wilton Center.

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the small Maccabean army over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the Menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil, it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The Menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional light until all eight are lit symbolizing that we are always looking to increase in light and goodness in the world around us.

The lighting will include live music and individually wrapped cookies, gelt, and dreidels, and is a welcome event for the whole family. For more information call the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life at 203.635.4118 or visit the website.