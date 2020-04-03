Wilton Businesses UPDATE April 3, 2020: What’s Open, What’s Not

In this challenging time, Wilton business owners have had to adjust and pivot multiple times to make the safest choice for their customers, employees and themselves.

Since GOOD Morning Wilton’s last business update, Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an executive order, effective March 23, banning the in-person operation of non-essential businesses until at least April 22. The complete list of non-essential versus essential businesses can be found here.

Despite this order and other setbacks, many businesses have gotten creative with how to keep revenue up in this unpredictable time. Some have requested help via GoFundMe pages to help with employee payment, while others have called for people to purchase gift cards or take-out. See below for the most recent, updated information (listed in alphabetical order by category) on how businesses are fairing and how they’re still serving Wilton.

If you have a business or service and are not listed here, please email editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Auto, Home and Tech Support Resources

Lucci Electric – Still in operation, offering a 10% discount for most work in the month of April. Call 203-762-7013 to make an appointment.

Taylor Rental – Available for rentals and propane refills.

Available for rentals and propane refills. SavATree – Operating at normal business hours.

Operating at normal business hours. Security Solutions Inc. – Operating at normal business hours.

Operating at normal business hours. Untangled – Open with limited staff, remote support available for installing products.

Open with limited staff, remote support available for installing products. Wilton Auto and Tire Center – Open at normal business hours.

Open at normal business hours. Wilton Hardware – Open at normal business hours.

Catering, Coffee Shops, and Restaurants

AMG Catering and Events – Curbside pick up and delivery daily, with weekly menus as well as a special Passover menu.

Curbside pick up and delivery daily, with weekly menus as well as a special Passover menu. Aranci 67 – Offering family-style meals with $20 bottles of Pinot Grigio or Montepulciano.

Open 4-8 p.m. every day for curbside pickup! $20 bottle of either wine with any order!

Bianco Rosso – Curbside pick up and delivery via UberEats for take out orders from their special menu. Open from 4-8 p.m. Selling wine for $25 a bottle as well.

Curbside pick up and delivery via UberEats for take out orders from their special menu. Open from 4-8 p.m. Selling wine for $25 a bottle as well. Cactus Rose – Offering take out and curbside pick up to customers. Contact directly for menu.

Offering take out and curbside pick up to customers. Contact directly for menu. Craft 14 – Take out orders from a special menu available 2-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for delivery via UberEats or for pick up. Also selling wine bottles for 50% off.

Take out orders from a special menu available 2-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday for delivery via UberEats or for pick up. Also selling wine bottles for 50% off. Connecticut Coffee – Extended hours Monday-Friday (7 a.m.-5 p.m.). Open for takeout, or delivery via UberEats, GrubHub, or DoorDash

Extended hours Monday-Friday (7 a.m.-5 p.m.). Open for takeout, or delivery via UberEats, GrubHub, or DoorDash Little Pub in Wilton – pick up or take out orders via delivery from Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates or Doordash from 12-8 p.m. Orders can be placed online.

pick up or take out orders via delivery from Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates or Doordash from 12-8 p.m. Orders can be placed online. Lombardi’s Trattoria – Take out and pick up orders are available.

Take out and pick up orders are available. Marly’s Bar and Bistro – Open from 12-8 p.m. every day for take out from special menu which can be picked up at the curb or delivered via UberEats. Additionally offering a gift card to be used once Marly’s reopens with every purchase at or exceeding $50.

Open from 12-8 p.m. every day for take out from special menu which can be picked up at the curb or delivered via UberEats. Additionally offering a gift card to be used once Marly’s reopens with every purchase at or exceeding $50. Mediterraneo – Temporarily closed, contact restaurant for more information.

Temporarily closed, contact restaurant for more information. Milestone Restaurant – Curbside pickup and delivery, daily menus with family specials, recommends looking at social media for more information, can order online.

Curbside pickup and delivery, daily menus with family specials, recommends looking at social media for more information, can order online. Orem’s Diner – curbside pick-up service, call to order 203.762.7370.

curbside pick-up service, call to order 203.762.7370. Parlor Pizza and Bar – Closed for two weeks.

Closed for two weeks. The Painted Cookie – Contact directly for requests, accepting orders via text at 203.529.1233, local delivery is available. E-gift cards can also be purchased online.

Contact directly for requests, accepting orders via text at 203.529.1233, local delivery is available. E-gift cards can also be purchased online. Pinocchio Pizza – Open for takeout

Open for takeout Red Rooster Pub – Offering take out with special menu, contact for more information.

Offering take out with special menu, contact for more information. The Schoolhouse – Closed for two weeks.

Closed for two weeks. Tusk and Cup – Offering take out, contact directly for details.

Offering take out, contact directly for details. Wilton Pizza – Home delivery available, orders can be placed online or over the phone at 203.762.0007.

Community Places

Ambler Farm – Lands are open to the public, with guidelines posted on the farm’s website for people to follow social distancing practices on Ambler land. Hosting a gardening workshop online on April 7 and creating plans for the annual transplant sale later this month.

Lands are open to the public, with guidelines posted on the farm’s website for people to follow social distancing practices on Ambler land. Hosting a gardening workshop online on April 7 and creating plans for the annual transplant sale later this month. Trackside Teen Center – Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. Wilton Historical Society – Closed temporarily.

Closed temporarily. Wilton Library – Closed until further notice, limited services offered online.

Closed until further notice, limited services offered online. Woodcock Nature Center – Closed temporarily, trails are open.

Consulting and Travel

Hidden Gems Travel Consulting – Still accepting clients and bookings.

Still accepting clients and bookings. Wilton Center Travel – Operating remote service at regular hours. Contact by phone at 203.762.2551 or via email for more information.

Driving, Fitness and Music Instruction

Four Seasons Racquet Club – Closed temporarily.

Closed temporarily. Fresh Green Light – holding multiple Drivers Ed classes online every day for new and current students.

holding multiple Drivers Ed classes online every day for new and current students. JoyRide – Streaming classes (Check website for details) and live daily Instagram class

Streaming classes (Check website for details) and live daily Instagram class Lewis School of Driving – Closed temporarily.

Closed temporarily. The Pilates Advantage – Offers a series of five YouTube classes on the honor system (donation suggested directly to the owner or current clients can use The Pilates Advantage App and register). See the Facebook page for more information

Offers a series of five YouTube classes on the honor system (donation suggested directly to the owner or current clients can use The Pilates Advantage App and register). See the Facebook page for more information School of Rock – Remotely offering programs and one-on-one lessons, see website for more information.

Remotely offering programs and one-on-one lessons, see website for more information. SoulTribe Yoga – Streaming classes, register online for link

– Streaming classes, register online for link Steve Demasco’s Shaolin Studios – Dojo fitness programming available online through Zoom.

Dojo fitness programming available online through Zoom. Wilton YMCA – Closed until further notice, but workout services available online for streaming.

Closed until further notice, but workout services available online for streaming. Wilton Sports and Fitness – In-home personal training available.

Food and Liquor Stores

Ancona Wine & Liquors – All three locations are online orders only, available for curbside pick up 12-24 hours after placing the orders within curbside pick up hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon-Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

All three locations are online orders only, available for curbside pick up 12-24 hours after placing the orders within curbside pick up hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon-Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Caraluzzi’s in Georgetown – Open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m., with senior shopping hours at 6:30-7:30 a.m. daily.

Open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m., with senior shopping hours at 6:30-7:30 a.m. daily. Sweet Pierre’s – Contact directly for requests.

Contact directly for requests. Village Market – Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with senior shopping hours twice a week. Closed Easter Sunday. Customers 70-plus can order via email for curbside pickup Mon-Fri, for pick-up Tues-Sat (order by 4 p.m. for pick-up next day between 1-4 p.m.)

Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with senior shopping hours twice a week. Closed Easter Sunday. Customers 70-plus can order via email for curbside pickup Mon-Fri, for pick-up Tues-Sat (order by 4 p.m. for pick-up next day between 1-4 p.m.) Wilton Wine Shoppe – Open for business

Floral and Pottery Shops

Annabel Green Flowers – Currently closed, still accepting custom orders for delivery which can be placed at 203.761.8955.

Currently closed, still accepting custom orders for delivery which can be placed at 203.761.8955. Happy Hands – Online pottery orders, curbside pickups and virtual pottery classes; contact directly for requests.

Galleries and Art Framing Shops

River Road Gallery – Closed temporarily, contact for special requests

Closed temporarily, contact for special requests Rockwell Art and Framing – Contact to schedule private, in-store appointments, offering curbside pick up and delivery for customer artwork.

Contact to schedule private, in-store appointments, offering curbside pick up and delivery for customer artwork. Your Stories Ink – Accepting new orders, contact directly to schedule an appointment.

Hair and Beauty Salons

Eco Chic Salon – Gift cards and products available for purchase online.

Gift cards and products available for purchase online. Great Clips Salon – Closed temporarily.

Closed temporarily. Sola Salons – Temporarily closed, contact to purchase products or gift cards. Online shopping also available.

Personal Urgent and Non-Emergent Medical Care

Advanced Dentistry of Wilton – Available for emergency care, but office is closed until April 22.

– Available for emergency care, but office is closed until April 22. AFC Urgent Care – Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Video-telemedicine capability. See website for details. Call 203.845.9100 before going to the center

Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Video-telemedicine capability. See website for details. Call 203.845.9100 before going to the center Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy – Reduced schedule for the next two weeks for high priority patients and those patients recovering from an operation, also doing telehealth visits.

Reduced schedule for the next two weeks for high priority patients and those patients recovering from an operation, also doing telehealth visits. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Wilton – Plan to reopen for normal business on April 2nd.

Plan to reopen for normal business on April 2nd. Wilton Pediatric Dentistry – Closed until April 3. Available or emergency care, contact via phone at 203.529.1242 for more information.

Retail

B Chic – Offering gift card promotion until end of April ($10 or $20 store credit for purchase of $50 or $100 gift card, respectively).

Offering gift card promotion until end of April ($10 or $20 store credit for purchase of $50 or $100 gift card, respectively). Blue Star Bazaar – Online ordering available, coordinating virtual shopping appointments via video which can be arranged via text at 203.529.1560 or through email, offering free home delivery and curb-side pick up, and gift certificate deal where an extra $10 gift card will be provided with every $100 spent on gift certificates.

Online ordering available, coordinating virtual shopping appointments via video which can be arranged via text at 203.529.1560 or through email, offering free home delivery and curb-side pick up, and gift certificate deal where an extra $10 gift card will be provided with every $100 spent on gift certificates. Campus Jewelers – Closed temporarily.

Closed temporarily. Classically Cate – E-gift cards available for purchase. Also offering online shopping, or shopping via calling or text at 203-216-3795, with free home delivery.

E-gift cards available for purchase. Also offering online shopping, or shopping via calling or text at 203-216-3795, with free home delivery. Cooks Nook – Contact directly for order requests.

Contact directly for order requests. Heritage Hobbies – Open for curbside pick up, selling games, puzzles, and models to keep families busy. Call the store at 203.834.0441 for information on products.

Open for curbside pick up, selling games, puzzles, and models to keep families busy. Call the store at 203.834.0441 for information on products. Open House Gift Shop – Contact directly for requests, holding 50% sale on Easter decorations.

Contact directly for requests, holding 50% sale on Easter decorations. Outdoor Sports Center – Closed temporarily.

Closed temporarily. Paul’s Prosperous Printing – Contact for special requests

Contact for special requests Penny Ha’penny – Call 203-762-2233 to arrange limited curbside pickups.

Call 203-762-2233 to arrange limited curbside pickups. Town Center Toys – Contact for requests, offering online order and curbside pickup

Contact for requests, offering online order and curbside pickup TurnOver Shop – Currently closed, contact via email for information about donating during closure.

Currently closed, contact via email for information about donating during closure. Signature Style – Online shopping open, and e-gift cards can be purchased on the website. Contact directly for personalized requests.

Veterinary and Animal Care / Resources