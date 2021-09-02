Wilton Celebrates Labor Day with Fireworks and Other Events

The Town of Wilton is hosting a Labor Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Wilton High School complex (395 Danbury Rd.). The line-up of events includes:

Miracle Mile Track Race: Festivities will kick off at the WHS track with the Miracle Mile Track Race giving residents and families an opportunity to test out the Town of Wilton’s recently updated track. The race will occur in one-mile intervals with 15 people racing per time slot. There will be 20-minute intervals starting at 8:30 a.m. with the last run starting at 10:10 a.m . Race cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child (18 and under). The race fee includes a shirt that will be ready for pickup at the track on race day. Race registration can be completed on e-Trak.

Fireworks and Live DJ: Bring a blanket, chairs, and picnic food to the WHS Complex at 5 p.m. to enjoy music by Dance to the Music DJ. A traditional Fourth of July style-fireworks show will kick off at sundown around 8:30 p.m. Anyone concerned about sitting in the main seating area outside the Stadium can consider North Field, Cider Mill or Comstock Community Center Field as alternates.

Parking passes will be available for the parking lots at the Rte. 7 Tennis Courts, Cider Mill School, Wilton Board of Education, and Lilly Way athletic fields. Passes can be purchased online for $35 per vehicle on e-Trak. Online purchases are encouraged. Passes can also be purchased at the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department office (180 School Rd.). Passes will be available through Friday, Sept. 3 (passes will not be available for purchase on the day of the event). Vehicles without a valid parking pass will not be allowed to park in any of the aforementioned parking lots even if space permits. Ancillary parking outside of the pre-paid parking lots will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free parking will be offered to all first responder/healthcare and emergency workers and are asked to register for passes using e-Trak. The rain date for the fireworks is Monday, Sept. 6.