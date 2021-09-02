 Wilton Fire Department Hires New Firefighter 

The Wilton Fire Department has a new probationary firefighter, effective Aug. 26, when Samuel Guttman was sworn at Fire Headquarters by Town Clerk Lori Kaback, with his family in attendance.

“We very much look forward to Sam’s joining our team here in Wilton” said Fire Chief Jim Blanchfield.

According to Blanchfield, the process to become a new firefighter in Wilton is comprehensive, starting with written and oral examinations conducted by the Connecticut Firefighter Testing Consortium and passing the Connecticut Physical Ability Test. Wilton Fire Department administrators conduct panel interviews and then selected candidates meets with the Fire Commission, which ultimately extends a provision offer to a candidate.

Once that offer is accepted, the commission conducts a series of post-offer, pre-employment tests, including a detailed background investigation. Guttman successfully navigated this lengthy process.

Fire Commissioner Casey Healy joined with Fire Commission members Terrie Schwartz and John Hall, in welcoming the new member.

“The Fire Commission was pleased to extend an offer of employment to Sam Guttman and looks forward to his beginning his career with the Wilton Fire Department upon his graduation from the Connecticut Fire Academy” Healy said.

Guttman is a former Corporal with the United States Marines, an EMT, and previously a volunteer firefighter from Trumbull, CT, where he joined as a junior member in 2013. He will spend the next 15 weeks at the Connecticut Fire Academy in Windsor Locks training before returning to duty with Wilton.