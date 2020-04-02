Wilton COVID-19 Update, April 1: Social Distancing is Working in Wilton

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice released her nightly update on the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for April 1, 2020:

Although Wilton so no change in the number of positive COVID-19 cases for April 1, Vanderslice reminded residents of the rate of increase across the state and in Fairfield County: CT Department of Public Health reports 3,557 laboratory-confirmed statewide cases with 1,986 (56%) in Fairfield County. Statewide deaths are 85. The number of cases requiring hospitalization are up 26% to 766.

However, she reiterated her belief that the actual number of cases statewide is higher than reported, and reminded residents that anyone who has received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and who has not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, should contact the department.

Wilton has the second-lowest rate of cases per capita among neighboring towns, something Vanderslice attributes to residents being vigilant about following the rules to encourage social distancing and separation.

“We would have 80 cases at Westport’s rate, 65 at Norwalk’s and 59 at the Ridgefield/Darien rate. Instead we are at 49. Keep up the vigilance!” she wrote.

She thanked the majority of residents who do follow the rules, “…after yesterday’s chastising of residents not behaving as if they have the virus and as if those around them do as well.” She said that she hears from many residents appreciative of fellow Wiltonians who are following rules.

Transfer Station and Various Updates

Vanderslice reiterated instructions for residents to use the Transfer Station because activity there has increased with many new users.

“Please follow the signs and remember to stay left, drive over the scale and practice social distancing while dropping off.”

She also said the town is looking ahead to the forecasted peak of the virus’ spread over the next couple of weeks, and that officials will limit hours for municipal offices once again. “In order to minimize the impact on employees and residents, expect an announcement next week about further reductions in drop off hours for town services.

Vanderslice also had a message for residents who have emailed their concerns about activity at golf courses. She explained that although golf courses were not originally on the list of essential businesses, they were subsequently added to the list.