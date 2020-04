Wilton’s DTC and RTC Choose Delegates for 2020 State Party Conventions

While COVID-19 fears paralyze activity around the state, Connecticut’s political parties carry on in preparation for this summer’s 2020 State Party Conventions. Both the Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) and Republican Town Committee (RTC) have endorsed delegates to attend their respective conventions.

Republican Town Committee

2020 Congressional District Delegates–4th District

Gail Lavielle

Annalisa Stravato

William Lalor

Joshua Cole

Joseph Burke

Mangtao Du

Lisa Pojano

Michael Powers

Warren Serenbetz

Lianne Acosta-Rua

Ken MacCallum

2020 State Senate Delegates

Gail Lavielle

William Lalor

Joseph Burke

Joshua Cole

Toni Boucher

Annalisa Stravato

Peter Wrampe

Lisa Pojano

2020 Multi-Town State House Delegates

William Lalor

Joshua Cole

Toni Boucher

Annalisa Stravato

Anthony Cenatiempo

Joseph Burke

Kim Healy

Lori Bufano

Democratic Town Committee

Delegates from the 26th Senate District to the Democratic State Party Convention

Stephen Blinder

Tom Dubin

John Kalamarides

Jim Kapustka

Ceci Maher

Deborah McFadden

Jeff Miller

Lorie Paulson

Jane Rinard

Vicki Rossi

Ross Tartell

26th State Senate District Convention Delegates

Stephen Blinder

Leslie Holmes

Jim Kapustka

Ceci Maher

Deborah McFadden

Jeff Miller

Lorie Paulson

Ernie Ricco

Jane Rinard

Vicki Rossi

Peter Squitieri

125th State Assembly District Convention Delegates

Eric Glass

Ken Hoffman

Deborah McFadden

Ross Tartell

143rd State Assembly District Convention Delegates

Lynda Carroll

Paula Casiraghi

Jim Kapustka

Jane Rinard

Vick Rossi

Dan Troph

Dana Umerley

4th Congressional District Convention Delegates

Stephen Blinder

Tom Dubin

Jim Kapustka

Allison Mark

Deborah McFadden

Jeff Miller

Jane Rinard

Vicki Rossi

Bob Sabo

Melissa Spohn

Ross Tartell