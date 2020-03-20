Wilton COVID-19 Update, March 19, 2020: Behave As If You Have The Virus

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice posted her nightly COVID-19 update to Wilton residents on Thursday, March 19. The message reminded residents to do everything they can to reduce the spread, especially in an effort to protect Wilton’s first responders.

“Healthy police, fire, and EMS personnel and volunteers, along with adequate supplies to allow them to perform their responsibilities, are our highest priority. Overtime is high among these groups. Volunteers with the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corp are working double shifts to ensure adequate coverage. Statewide low levels of necessary protective gear continue to be a concern. The best way you can show gratitude for these frontline employees and volunteers is to behave as if you have the virus and help reduce the spread. If you have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, don’t call 9-1-1, call your doctor,” she wrote.

Vanderslice also made a plea for anyone who had contact with someone who is confirmed or presumed positive to contact the Wilton Health Department. This is, in part, because the State of CT’s Department of Public Health has stopped performing contact tracing the local health departments have to pick up the slack.

“Health Director Barry Bogle has assumed responsibility, but we can’t assume we are receiving complete information. Therefore, if you have had direct contract with someone who received a confirmed or presumptive positive coronavirus test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department to report your contact,” Vanderslice said.

Other items Vanderslice mentioned: