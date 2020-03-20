Wilton COVID-19 Update, March 19, 2020: Behave As If You Have The Virus

Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice posted her nightly COVID-19 update to Wilton residents on Thursday, March 19. The message reminded residents to do everything they can to reduce the spread, especially in an effort to protect Wilton’s first responders.
“Healthy police, fire, and EMS personnel and volunteers, along with adequate supplies to allow them to perform their responsibilities, are our highest priority. Overtime is high among these groups. Volunteers with the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corp are working double shifts to ensure adequate coverage. Statewide low levels of necessary protective gear continue to be a concern. The best way you can show gratitude for these frontline employees and volunteers is to behave as if you have the virus and help reduce the spread. If you have a fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, don’t call 9-1-1, call your doctor,” she wrote.
Vanderslice also made a plea for anyone who had contact with someone who is confirmed or presumed positive to contact the Wilton Health Department. This is, in part, because the State of CT’s Department of Public Health has stopped performing contact tracing the local health departments have to pick up the slack.
“Health Director Barry Bogle has assumed responsibility, but we can’t assume we are receiving complete information. Therefore, if you have had direct contract with someone who received a confirmed or presumptive positive coronavirus test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department to report your contact,” Vanderslice said.
Other items Vanderslice mentioned:
- Norwalk Hospital has started performing drive-through testing, but individuals still need to be referred by a physician.
- Vanderslice reiterated her Thursday executive order closing Wilton based nail and hair salons and barbers, and noted that the Governor ordered statewide closure of these and other related businesses as of Friday at 8 p.m., as well as announced the postponement of the Presidential primary until June 2.
- The state Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) reviewed programming to assist small businesses on Thursday. Small business owners can contact the DECD Emergency Response Unit to understand options that might be available, by email or calling 860.500.2333.
- Applications for residents who wish to apply for Oct. 1, 2019 property assessment appeals are due Friday, March 20. Due to the emergency, the town is offering an email option. Anyone choosing to bring the application to Town Hall can put it in the drop box and email or call the department to notify them. Applications must be received prior to 4:30 p.m..