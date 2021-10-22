Wilton Household HazWaste Collection Day a Success

The Wilton Conservation Commission would like to thank all those who attended the 33rd annual Household HazWaste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 16. The collection ran smoothly thanks to the volunteer efforts of the Conservation Commission members, who educated attendees about household hazwaste collection, and Wilton CERT, who helped direct traffic.

This year’s event took place at Miller-Driscoll School, where 496 cars from Wilton and surrounding communities turned out to participate. Participation was proportionally higher than in previous years.

The event gave residents the opportunity to properly remove hazardous materials from their homes. Tons of cleaners, pesticides, fertilizers and other products that are corrosive, flammable, reactive, and poisonous were collected by Clean Harbors Environmental and Industrial Services and disposed of in an environmentally safe manner.

To learn about future household hazardous waste collection events, please visit the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority (HRRA) website. For more information or questions, contact HRRA via email.