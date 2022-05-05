Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 22-28, 2022, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported a change in ownership at seven Wilton properties.

In addition to five residential properties that transferred to new owners, two commercial properties on Danbury Road in North Wilton also changed hands.

644 Danbury Road, well-known to many Wilton residents for the various sports- and fitness-related businesses that have operated there — including Wilton Sport & Fitness and the Wilton YMCA Gymnastics program — was sold by 644 DR, LLC, to 644 Danbury Road, LLC, for $1,475,000.

According to LoopNet, the 16,000-sq.ft. flex space adjoins a nearly 13,000-sq.ft office building within the 1.89-acre property.

Less than one mile to the south, 523 Danbury Rd. sold for $750,000. Known as part of the “White Fences” property with an original farmhouse dating to the 1700s, it is adjacent to the parcel at 529 Danbury Rd. which sold in April for $525,000. Combined, the 523-529 Danbury Rd. property is 3.5 acres with both commercial and residential uses, according to the Town of Wilton land records.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

87 Glen Side: Angeli Gulati to Mona Gupta, for $430,000

226 Ridgefield Road: Jeffrey F. and Susan T. Thompson to Michael B. and Elizabeth Goodwin, for $998,043

47 Millstone Road (current photo not available): Olivia H. Dixon (EST) to Matthew and Katherine Ariel Keating, for $600,000

37 Dudley Road: Robert L. and Genevieve Porter Eason to Julia and Benjamin More, for $1,455,000

13 West Church Street: David L. and Delia Coppola to Guilmaralvarado and Genesis Vasquez Guadalupe, for $485,000