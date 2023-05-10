At $3.258 million, 65 Edgewater Dr. was the highest-selling property of the week ending May 4, 2023 Credit: PicCollage

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from April 28-May 4, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five residential properties changed hands. 

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

A Wilton Crest condominium, which sold for $199,000, was among the latest transfers.

Of the four single-family homes that transferred to new owners, three sold at price points from $725,000 to $1,252,000. At the highest-selling price point by a wide margin, one home sold just over the $3.25 million mark.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

79 Wilton Crest: Joyce Oudheusden to Cassandra Jones, for $199,000

72 Bald Hill Road: V. Michael and Louise A. Salatino to Steven and Sara Anson, for $1,252,000

65 Edgewater Drive: Luke A. Walsh to Robyn Plitt Arias, for $3,258,000

266 Cannon Road: LBT, LLC, to Kwadwo and Kimberly Asante, for $725,000

5 Tall Oaks Road: Sebastiana Tartaglia (EST) to Donald Cafero, Jr. and William and Robert Cafero, for $800,000

