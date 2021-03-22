Wilton Real Estate Report (Mar. 12-18, 2021): 10 Properties Change Hands

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Mar. 12-18, 2021, ten properties changed hands, with the highest selling price at $1.5 million.

Important: Please note this report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

186 Kellogg Drive: Ryan L. and Jody L. Francis to Christopher Ferony and Andrea Leifer, for $899,000

272 Grumman Hill Road (also known as 272 Old Grumman Hill Road): Olga Lazareva to Beau Morki and Nicole Mitrione Morki, for $720,272

71 Hurlbutt Street: Sound Property Development, LLC, to Jason and Wendy Lane, for $1,500,000

141 Skunk Lane: 141 SL Holdings, LLC, to Michael Scott, for $185,000

18 Twin Oak Lane: Judith P. Lavin (EST) to Corey Nathaniel and Natalie Bartos Landry, for $735,000

3 Bittersweet Trail: Samir and Sonal Bathla to Emeka Enu, for $605,000

32 Deer Run Road: Kathryn M. and Martin Buis to Daniel Buchalter, for $985,000

545 Nod Hill Road: Brian E. Flynn to Peter and Amanda Hart, for $825,000

142 Range Road: Joshua Levi Jones to Devang Ladani and Kriti Sharma, for $490,000

30 Sturges Ridge Road: Karim T. and Yasmin K. Assef to Brian M. and Jennifer A. Angerame, for $850,000

