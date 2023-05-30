Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from May 19-25, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported four residential properties changed hands.

Three of the four properties were single-family homes which ranged in price from $860,000 to $1,541,000. The fourth was a Lambert Common condominium which sold for $635,000.

The number of transfers has been very consistent since late February, averaging four residential properties per week since the week.

No commercial properties changed hands during the latest one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

43 Hemmelskamp Road: David and Victoria Michael to Andrew Peck and Stewart Dearing, for $1,541,000

1 Bald Hill Place: John J. and Carolyn A. Cachianes to Matthew and Jessica Brand, for $1,170,000

41 Breeds Hill Place: Catherine Mattthews to Sara Abiola, for $860,000

23 Lambert Common: Donald A. and Eileen P. Allers to Marsha Shrago, for $635,000