This week, Alex K. and “Warrior Sports Week” cover Wilton High School boys lacrosse — the winners of the 2023 FCIAC league championships. Plus, Gretchen McMahon has some photos from post-season action. And GOOD Morning Wilton has GOOD news about some Wilton rowers who row with the Norwalk River Rowing Association and will be heading to National Championships in Sarasota, FL.

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“

Gretchen McMahon Photography

Sadie Klyver pitched in a warmup scrimmage against Immaculate Friday, May 26 as the girls softball team prepared for its first-round CIAC State Championship matchup against E.O. Smith in Storrs on Tuesday, May 30.

The WIlton girls tennis team swept Enfield Friday on home turf as they advanced into the State tournament, beating Newtown 5-2 on Saturday, May 27. They face Ridgefield at home Tuesday, May 30 in the quarterfinals. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton Athletes Among Norwalk Rowers Headed to State Championships

Over the May 20-21 weekend, several Wilton High School students experienced a historic win as part of the Norwalk River Rowing Association (NRRA) at the Northeast Regional Rowing Championships in Worcester, MA. With 39 highly competitive teams from across the Northeast region participating in this regatta, the event witnessed a remarkable display of rowing prowess by NRRA rowers, whose impressive overall point haul propelled them into the top-five overall and the top-three sculling teams in the Northeast region.

Dominating the competition, the NRRA team showcased its exceptional talent and dedication, with 10 of the competing 12 NRRA boats medaling and securing an enviable medal kitty of four gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Several Wilton athletes rowing for the NRRA medaled and advanced to compete at the National Championships in Sarasota, Florida on June 8-11.

Connor Wetzel (WHS ’24), Max Reznik (WHS ’24), Luke Jameson (WHS ‘25): Men’s Youth 4x, Silver

(WHS ’24), (WHS ’24), (WHS ‘25): Men’s Youth 4x, Silver Sophia Blessing (WHS ’23), Ella Carbonaro (WHS ’25): Women’s Youth 4x, Bronze

(WHS ’23), (WHS ’25): Women’s Youth 4x, Bronze Maia Andjelkovic (WHS ‘26): Women’s U17 2x, Silver

(WHS ‘26): Women’s U17 2x, Silver Cash Worthington (WHS ’25): Men’s U17 4x, Gold

(WHS ’25): Men’s U17 4x, Gold Anna Coppola, Savona Bocchino, and Mackenzie Mitchell (all WHS ‘25): Women’s U17 4x, Silver

and (all WHS ‘25): Women’s U17 4x, Silver Samar Rokkam (WHS ‘25): Men’s Novice 4x+, Gold

(WHS ‘25): Men’s Novice 4x+, Gold Evan McDonnell (WHS ’23): Qualified for Nationals

Under the expertise and strategic guidance of coaches coaches Bob Florio, Vinny Houston and Ford Smith, and head coach Steve Quagliano, the former US Olympic coach, this team has evolved incredibly since 2022 when two boats qualified for Nationals, to this year’s entry of seven boats.

This team has shown an incredible spirit of friendship, and were whole-heartedly cheering each other on to do their personal best. As they set their sights on the pinnacle of US rowing competitions, the team is poised to showcase their talent and compete against the best of the best from across the nation.

To catch their race and cheer them on from Wilton, watch them on US Rowing’s YouTube Channel.