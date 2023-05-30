The Wilton Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th Annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sales on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Wilton Center will be transformed into an exciting, action-packed, bargain-filled, entertaining and delicious destination for residents and regional visitors.

The summer festival is proudly presented by Kimco Realty, ASML, Meadow Ridge, Fairfield County Bank, The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows, and special participation by the Wilton Rotary Club to support the numerous retailers, restaurants, businesses, artisans and local organizations who pull out all the stops to showcase our community as a vibrant retail, service and dining destination.

In addition to the shopping and dining opportunities featured during the day, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce has lined up entertainment with music, live performances, and many new activities for the whole family and their furry friends too.

Attractions and activities will be centered around the gazebo, Wilton Library, and throughout Old Ridgefield Rd. that will include a Touch-a-Truck activity center, face-painting, bouncy-house, magician, balloon characters, family-friendly activities, street performers, kid’s crafts, live animal encounters and exhibits, and sand art, plus treats galore and much, much more. This event will surely delight and surprise shoppers and attendees.

The Street Fair vendors and entertainment will all be located along Old Ridgefield Rd. from the Village Market to the intersection of Godfrey Rd., including the Gazebo at the Town Green.

“We look forward to celebrating a great summer event with our residents and the community,” Chamber Executive Director Camille Carriero said.

The street fair is a rain-or-shine event. Vendor registration is open and available on the Wilton Chamber website.

For more information, contact Carriero at the Chamber office at 203.762.0567 or via email.