This Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor the dedicated members of the U.S. military who fought to protect Americans’ freedom and defend Democracy, and who are now gone. Various weekend activities are planned around Wilton to commemorate these heroes along with events for residents to enjoy during the long weekend. GOOD Morning Wilton is your definitive guide to everything that’s happening over Memorial Day Weekend in Wilton.

Friday, May 26

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Village Market will hold its Annual Boar’s Head Hotdog Cookout. Stop by the tent in the Village Market parking lot (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.), for hotdogs and drinks for only $0.50 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans eat for free.

12 p.m.: Wilton’s American Legion Post 86 is providing 800 pre-ordered lunches to veterans, their families, families of deployed service members, and Gold Star families. The Post will distribute fully cooked meals consisting of barbecued chicken, pulled pork, vegetables, potatoes, and gravy, in conjunction with Stew Leonard’s. The meals will be distributed beginning at the American Legion Post 86 (112 Old Ridgefield Rd.) and may be enjoyed at Post 86 or taken home.

4-6 p.m.: Wilton Education Foundation 5K t-shirt and race bib pickup for participants of Sunday’s race at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.)

Saturday, May 27

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Village Market will hold its Annual Boar’s Head Hotdog Cookout. Stop by the tent in the Village Market parking lot (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.), for hotdogs and drinks for only $0.50 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans eat for free.

Sunday, May 28

8:30 a.m.: The Wilton Education Foundation (WEF) will once again hold its annual Get Smart for Wilton 5K at the Wilton High School track. Runners or walkers of all levels and ages are invited to participate. All proceeds benefit the Wilton Public Schools. This family-friendly charity event is a chip-timed race on a USATF-certified course that starts and ends at the WHS track. Price: $40 race fee plus $4.30 signup fee

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Village Market will hold its Annual Boar’s Head Hotdog Cookout. Stop by the tent in the Village Market parking lot (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.), for hotdogs and drinks for only $0.50 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans eat for free.

Monday, May 29 — Memorial Day

8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast is held at the Wilton Congregational Church (70 Ridgefield Rd.) from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: River Rd. will be closed to traffic, and Ridgefield Rd. at Drum Hill Rd. and Belden Hill Rd. will be closed as well.

10 a.m.: The Memorial Day Parade begins from 21 River Rd. and then proceeds through Wilton Center. This year’s parade theme is “Honor Their Sacrifice.”There will be veterans, bagpipers, military vehicles, antique cars, emergency vehicles, dignitaries, Scout troops, the Wilton High School band, and local organizations and sports teams marching. They will slow march and salute the flags at the American Legion Post and the Veterans Memorial Green, and then make their way up Ridgefield Rd. to Hillside Cemetery (165 Ridgefield Rd.) for a Memorial Service that is expected to start around 11 a.m.

11 a.m.: The Memorial Service Program will begin with opening remarks from Parade Committee Chairman Jim Newton followed by the National Anthem played by the Wilton High School Band. This year’s Grand Marshal is Wilton resident Bud Taylor, who volunteered for a four-year enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1951. The 2023 Keynote Speaker is Weston resident Jim Kohler, who served 12-month tours in both Korea and in the early days of Vietnam.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Village Market will hold its Annual Boar’s Head Hotdog Cookout. Stop by the tent in the Village Market parking lot (108 Old Ridgefield Rd.), for hotdogs and drinks for only $0.50 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans eat for free. The store is open on Monday, May 29 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m..