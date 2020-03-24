Wilton Superintendent Receives Distinguished School Administrator Award

In the midst of all the coronavirus madness, Wilton Public Schools’ superintendent Dr. Kevin Smith received a bit of GOOD news: he was chosen as the recipient of the 2020 American Association of School Librarians’ Distinguished School Administrator Award, sponsored by ProQuest.

The Distinguished School Administrator Award honors an administrator who, through individual leadership and sustained effort, has made significant contributions to the operations of effective school library services and to advancing the role of the school library in the educational program.

Smith was nominated by Fran Kompar, the director of digital learning for Wilton’s school district.

In addition to a plaque and monetary award, the AASL will provide travel for Smith to attend the American Library Association’s 2020 Annual Conference in Chicago, where he will be presented his award during the AASL Awards Ceremony on June 20.