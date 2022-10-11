Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Oct. 8-9, 2022

Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams and published every Tuesday. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.

Wilton Soccer Association

Wilton U-11 Girls Win Fall Classic Soccer Tournament, Defeating Fairfield 5-0 in Finals

The U-11 Wilton Girls Travel Soccer Team’s [Main Image, above] winning streak continued with a dominant performance at the Ridgefield Fall Classic U-11 Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 9. Through four games against New Canaan, Fairfield, and Chappaqua, the Warriors outscored their opponents 17-1, and took home the gold, beating Fairfield again in the Finals 5-0. Ava DiDonato was on fire, leading the offensive onslaught with a total of 11 goals on the day. Rebecca Silins scored three goals, Pippa Kulon contributed two goals, and Kate Brennan also scored. Wilton’s outstanding defense allowed only one goal in four games, with consistently strong play by Ella Bayonne, Livia Spielman, and Elsa Baronowski as goalkeeper. These girls are a force to be reckoned with and have a deep bench of talent and determination that will take them far this season. Next, the Warriors will travel up to Simsbury on Saturday for the second round of the Connecticut Cup. Go Wilton!

WSA 2014 Girls Show “Courage” and “Spirit” at Ridgefield Tournament — Lots of Goals and Tons of Smiles Highlight the Day

The Wilton Soccer Association 2014 girls teams (Courage and Spirit) played four games at the Soccer Club of Ridgefield‘s annual Columbus Day tournament on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.

It was a chilly, crisp and sun-filled morning on the fields and the girls came out excited and ready to play. Coaches Andrea and Kasey had the group playing organized defense, strong midfield and a joyful, “go for goal” style on the attack.

The team kept high pressure on opponents all day, making great passes, runs and plays all over the field. Every player made positive contributions. The growth of the players as individuals and as a team since the beginning of the fall season has been impressive to observe.

Participants in the tournament included Alexis Chute, Riane Libertiny, Vivian Marks-Parrinello, Elizabeth Mims, Ella Messina, Sadie Newton, Chloe Partenza, Carolyn Queally, Alex Spetsaris, Piper Chaney, Reagan Griffiths, Taylor Kear, Kayla Sullivan, Lauren Tatkow, Elle Torgerson and Maeve Reilly. Other players in the 2014 WSA group who have played wonderfully all season (but were out of town for the tourney) include Alex Bravi, Disha Avadhani, Grace Decker, Lisette Bowling, Madeline Hickey, Anabelle Robison, Hailey Vagner and Scarlett Jaehnig.

While the brand of soccer was really fun to watch, even more special to see are all the smiles and laughs among what is becoming a strong group of great teammates and friends. The 2014 girls teams resume league play this coming weekend as Team Spirit takes on Westport at home and Team Courage plays in Newtown.

U11 Wilton Blue Boys Soccer win the SCOR Fall Classic Tournament

In an outstanding performance by the entire team, the U11 Boys soccer team won the SCOR tournament in Ridgefield on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The team is comprised of Max Bezanson, Aidan Cooney, Alyster Libertiny, Garrett Jeschke, Georgie DiBuono-Krafick, Grayson Levenherz, Jason Raftery, Max Langeland, Quentin Tarr, Sam Thompson, Thatcher Saverine and Tucker Rekow. Lomax Miller and Julian Romero joined the boys for the day, playing hard due to injuries that sidelined Liam Sobocinski and Everett Johnson.

Hustling right out of the gate, they started the day with a 10-0 win vs. Stamford. DiBuono-Krafick, Levenherz and Cooney each scored a goal. Lomax had an impressive game with three goals and Langeland had an outstanding game with four goals.

Next, the boys beat Fairfield 5-1. The boys worked hard, spreading the ball out across the pitch, and kept up a fast pace of play on the turf field. DiBuono-Krafick and Jeschke each drilled in two goals and Langeland added another goal.

Ready for their next match-up, the boys took the field with a ton of energy and a game-time team chant, “I believe we will win.” The boys dominated the game and were able to shut out the Chappaqua Wildcats 5-0 to secure their spot in the finals. Strong defense kept the ball in the opponent’s defensive to keep the pressure on. Cooney was on fire, scoring all five of the goals for the team.

The boys faced a tough New Canaan team for the final championship game. In an intense, heart-pounding game, the boys continued to hustle and were determined to win. Jeschke and DiBuono-Krafick showed impressive speed and footwork to keep plays alive. Keeping up their goal-scoring streaks, Langeland scored the first goal and Cooney scored next, giving Wilton a 2-0 lead at the half. In the second half, Libertini made show-stopping saves to keep a clean sheet. Raferty, Saverine, Bezanson, Rekow, Miller and Levenherz played phenomenal defense, shutting out New Canaan and giving Wilton a 2-0 victory. Congratulations to the 2022 SCOR Tournament Winners!

Wilton Youth Field Hockey Association

WYFH 5 Blue Comes Back to Tie Ridgefield — Hat Trick by Eloise Kane Leads Warriors

Wilton 5 Blue tied its home game this weekend in an exciting matchup against Ridgefield. Ridgefield caught Wilton by surprise in the first quarter when they quickly racked up three unanswered goals. Not to be outdone, Wilton fired back with three unanswered goals of its own to tie it up at 3-3 going into the half. It was a game of strong passing and ball control with speed becoming a key factor in success. A go-ahead goal by Ridgefield in the second half was quickly matched by Wilton’s tough offense to even the score at 4-4. Eloise Kane led Wilton’s scoring with her second hat trick of the season, and Lyla Flannigan helped out with a goal to tie it up in the second quarter. A key save in the fourth quarter by goalie Vivienne DuBrock followed by a quick rebound shot on goal was stopped by Delaney Ripp to help secure the tie. Wilton 5 Blue continues to impress and looks forward to facing Darien at home on Saturday!

WYFH 3/4 Debuts on Field — Plays Excellent Field Hockey in Newtown

In their debut game of the season, the WYFH 3/4 players were exceptional, building momentum and gaining confidence as they played. They can’t wait to be back in action next week!

WYFH 7 Blue Undeafeted on Weekend — Improves to 7-1 on Season

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Wilton 7 Blue dominated possession against New Fairfield, rolling to a 4-1 victory. With a strong defensive performance by Melanie Gregson, Caroline Condon and Kiera Mahoney, New Fairfield had limited scoring opportunities. Wilton saw goals from Leianna Cross (assisted by Maddie Soccio) in the first quarter and Juliette Ring (assist from Ellie Satrazemis), Katerina Cross (assisted by Ring) in the third quarter and Cross with the final goal in the fourth quarter.

In a matchup of two of the league’s top teams, Wilton came out on top in a fast-paced game against New Canaan. The lone Warrior goal came on an excellent insert from Satrazemis to Katerina Cross, who drove home the game-winning goal on an offensive corner. During the last six minutes of the game, New Canaan put intense pressure and earned multiple corners that Wilton was able to stave off with strong defensive play and key saves by goalie Mary Kowal to maintain the 1-0 victory.

WYFH 6 Blue Tops New Fairfield, Falls to Darien

It was a busy weekend of field hockey for Wilton’s 6 Blue. The girls started off strong on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a 5-2 win over New Fairfield. Wilton dominated the entire game with an aggressive offense and some solid passing, as well as great goals from Taylor Lishnoff, Maeve Ryder and Lyla Flannigan.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the girls played Darien for the first time this season. Darien came out very strong with two goals early in the first quarter. Darien had a few more shots on goal, but goalie, Avery Smith had some great saves. Wilton’s defense, led by Abby Kruezer and Elise Ayoub, came alive in the second quarter, and Wilton ended the half only down by 2. Wilton’s offense applied more pressure in the third quarter with some great stick skills from Charlotte Ahearn and nice passing from Anabelle McBurney and Ryder, but Darien’s defense was tough to break. Darien broke out in the fourth quarter, scoring three more goals to win the game 5-0. It was a tough loss coming after Saturday’s big win, but the girls are ready for another great week of practices ahead of playing New Canaan again next weekend!

WYFH 8 Blue Falls to Staples, Looks Ahead to Darien Rematch this Weekend

On Sunday evening (Oct. 9), looking for a ‘W’ to put an exclamation mark on a perfect fall weekend, Wilton’s 8 Blue played Westport at Staples High School. With a high blistering shot off goalie Ava Salvino’s blocker in the opening minute of play, the Wreckers signaled early on that if Wilton wanted a win they were going to have to work for it. As it turned out, Westport dominated possession throughout the first half — a half that saw the Wreckers score the game’s first three goals: a three-on-one play that ended in a breakaway; a scramble in front of Wilton’s net that Westport ended with an excellent pass to a wide open attacker on the far side of Salvino; and a close-in shot that came on the backend of Westport’s eighth penalty corner.

After regrouping at half-time, the Warriors’ second-half play improved, but they still could not match Westport’s superior ball handling and selfless style of play where the Wreckers relentlessly passed the ball to open players to create high-value scoring opportunities. One of those opportunities came early on in the third quarter as Westport pressured in front of Wilton’s goal. Ten feet out from Salvino, a wide-open Westport player with a wicked shot got the ball on her stick. Before letting the ball rip she looked for an open teammate and found one down low with a pass to go up 4-0. Facing a blowout, Wilton’s girls refused to quit and denied Westport a shutout as Sophia Solomon scored after Casey O’Connor’s assist placed the ball on her stick. Riding a bit of momentum, Wilton struck again as O’Connor assisted on Georgia DiNapoli’s tally to cut the lead to 4-2. On its 13th corner penalty of the game, Westport shifted the game’s momentum back its way with an insurance goal as the corner insert found the back of Wilton’s net off of a hard drive shot. Up 5-2 with the game clock expiring Westport took the ‘W’!

Denied an exclamation mark ‘W’ to end their weekend, 8 Blue players were instead left with question marks about how to match play when facing a stronger opponent. This week’s practices will have to answer those questions as 8 Blue takes on perennial powerhouse Darien at home this coming weekend after losing to Darien 0-6 in their season opener.