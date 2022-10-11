ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Oct. 11, 2022

Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 8, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com; GMW does not make any candidate endorsements. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

The following endorsement was submitted in a press release.

CT Retired Teachers Association Backs Toni Boucher for State Senate

The Association for Retired Teachers of Connecticut (ARTC) has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“Thank you for your commitment to the issues that are important to retired teachers,” ARTC Political Action Committee co-chairs Marie Petitti and Mary Hendrickson wrote to Boucher. “Best wishes for your success in the election.” ARTC is a non-profit organization of retired teachers representing 6,000 members/affiliates and advocate for 32,000 retired teachers.

“Connecticut’s retired teachers deserve our strong support, and I am honored to have their endorsement,” said Boucher, a former teacher who has served as a State Board of Education member, a Wilton Board of Education chair, and a leader on the Connecticut General Assembly’s Education Committee in both the House and Senate.

“Education is everything. It is the way out of poverty and the path to freedom. My father repeated this message every day, and he was right,” Boucher said. “I arrived in Naugatuck with my family from a farm in Italy when I was five years old, speaking no English. Thanks to my family and to patient and caring public school teachers, I was able to succeed and live the American dream. Working closely with our dedicated educators and listening to their concerns over many years has helped me to gain a thorough understanding of their priorities. I remain a strong advocate for students, teachers, parents and public education, and I am gratified that thousands of Connecticut’s retired teachers have placed their confidence in me.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008. She has been endorsed by the Connecticut Independent Party, the Connecticut Realtors, the Connecticut State Police Union, and the CT Fraternal Order of Police.

The following endorsement was submitted in a press release.

CT Small and Independent Businesses Endorse Toni Boucher for State Senate

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Connecticut PAC has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“Thank you for standing with NFIB on the issues important to small business,” said NFIB Chair Wendy Traub and NFIB Senior State Director Christopher Carlozzi. “The NFIB CT PAC believes that you will be committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Connecticut when you are elected to serve in Hartford.”

“Small and independent businesses are vital to Connecticut’s economy, and to receive this vote of confidence from our country’s leading non-partisan small business association is an honor,” Boucher said. “Thousands of Connecticut small business owners are members of NFIB, and I pledge to work with Democrats and Republicans to make Connecticut more affordable and small business friendly. Creating a positive tax environment where businesses can grow and families can prosper should be a bipartisan effort. Helping Connecticut’s small businesses thrive is among my top priorities.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008. In the legislature, her extensive experience in the business world helped her to work collaboratively with Democrats and Republicans on state government fiscal issues. She served on the front line of bipartisan efforts to balance the state’s budget while holding the line on taxes, reducing government spending, saving businesses and growing jobs.

Boucher, who holds an MBA from UCONN Business School, is the founder and former owner of a small business and a former member of corporate management for two Fortune 50 firms. She co-founded and served on the Board of Directors of a marketing design agency in San Diego, CA, which specializes in clients working in biogenetic, aerospace and leading-edge computer applications. She is a recipient of the Southwest Area (CT) Commerce and Industry Association’s Community Leader Award.