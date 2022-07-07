Wilton’s Parks & Rec Summer Concerts Kick Off Sunday, with More Concerts, Movie and Hideaway Circus Planned

The Town of Wilton’s Parks and Recreation Department‘s Summer Concert Series kicks off this Sunday, July 10 with Ray and Friends, featuring Wilton resident Ray Bryant. The concert is from 5-7 p.m. at Schenck’s Island.

Bryant has long been known to parents and children throughout the Northeast as one member of the former duo Jay and Ray with their fun, silly and energetic performances. Bryant now enjoys mixing it up with a variety of genres, bringing something for everyone. Anytime with Ray, expect the unexpected!

The event is suited for families with children of all ages. Residents are encouraged to grab take out from one of Wilton’s restaurants and bring it along with a blanket or chair to enjoy a Sunday evening at Schenck’s Island. There is no charge to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates.

Additional concerts in the series include Bakithi Kumalo at Merwin Meadows on Sunday, July 17 (5-7 p.m.) and One Bad Oyster at Merwin Meadows on Sunday, July 24 (5-7 p.m.).

Parks & Rec has also planned two other event for residents: Friday Night Movie in the Park on Friday, July 22 at Merwin Meadows (8 p.m.) and the return of Hideaway Circus for four “Stars Above Circus” performances — Friday, July 29 (8 p.m.); Saturday, July 30 (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.); and Sunday, July 31 (5 p.m.). Tickets for the circus shows are available online.