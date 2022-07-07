Youth Sports: Wilton 12U Boys Little League District 1 Looking to Make a Run

The Wilton 12U Little League Baseball Team is currently participating in the District 1 Playoffs which began Friday, July 1 when the Warriors lost a hard fought game to Stamford North, 1-3.

On Sunday, July 3, Wilton lost another close contest to Ridgefield, 3-7, but got their first win on Tuesday, July 5 with an impressive 7-1 win over Stamford National/American.

Representing the Wilton 12U Team are Matthew Avallone, Ben Behar, Eamon Carbonaro, Henry Darst, Conor Filip, Frank Fusco, Sean Kaliski, Hayden Leitten, Dominick Matera, Brayden Preisano, Sean Raftery, Lander Uriarte, and Kellen Zadourian. The team’s manager is Anthony Preisano, assisted by Drew Kaliski, Matt Filip and Marty Avallone.

All home District games for Wilton will take place at the Wilton YMCA. Residents are encouraged to come out and support the Wilton Warriors 12U Team.

Upcoming games are Thursday, July 7 against Norwalk/Rowayton at 7 p.m. (Wilton YMCA); and Saturday, July 9 at Darien at 11 a.m. (McGuane Field in Darien).