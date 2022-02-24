UPDATE: Lower Total Accumulation Expected as Winter Storm Advisory in Effect from Thursday Evening Through Friday Evening

UPDATE, 9:40 a.m. — The CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection has lowered estimates for snow accumulation in the Wilton area, to 2-4 inches. Wilton Police Chief/Emergency Management Director John Lynch said that while “…it appears our area will not see significant snowfall, we will be monitoring and updating as needed. Eversource is prepared to respond to any issues associated with this storm.”

Tonight: Snow is currently forecast to start in Connecticut around midnight and come down moderate to heavy (snowfall rates of 1–2 inches per hour) at times between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday morning. Roads are forecast to quickly become snow-covered across the entire state with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Friday Morning: Moderate to heavy snow is forecast to be falling across most of the state at the start of the rush hour with a moderate to major impact on driving. The snow is expected to change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain along the southwest coast starting at 5 a.m. (see yellow dashed line on map). The mix line is forecast to move north and reach the Hartford area by 8 a.m. and the Massachusetts border by 10 a.m.. Temperatures are forecast to reach freezing in the Hartford area by noon.

Friday Afternoon: Light mixed sleet and freezing rain may change to plain rain in southern CT for a few hours. The precipitation is expected to taper off by mid-afternoon. The impact on the afternoon rush hour is not expected to be as significant. Roads by 3:00 PM are currently expected to be plowed with some slush on shoulders and ramps. Total snowfall at this time is expected to range from 2-4 inches in southern CT, 4-6 inches in central Connecticut and 6-8 inches in Northern CT. There may be a little more snow in the NW hills.

ORIGINAL STORY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory, in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 24 through 6 p.m. Friday evening, Feb. 25.

The NWS is forecasting possible heavy mixed precipitation with total snow and sleet

accumulations of 3-6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch, in portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Residents should plan on slippery road conditions mainly impacting the Friday morning and evening commutes.

8 a.m. — The story has been updated to reflect a change in the National Weather Service’s classification of the anticipated storm from ‘watch’ to ‘advisory,’ and to adjust the possible total snow accumulation.