Trackside Teen Center to Host Adults Only 80s Fundraiser

Trackside Teen Center is bringing back its adults-only 80s Fundraiser on Saturday, April 9, and tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 28. It’s time to get out those neon costumes and put on dancing shoes because no one will want to miss this epic in-person, community party celebration.

The last time Trackside held this event it sold out and organizers say it’s one party that residents won’t want to miss. An adults-only event where attendees dress in 80s attire, the night will feature an open bar, food, a live performance by Burn Boot Camp – Wilton, DJ John E Priest spinning the tracks and playing 80s videos, all night long.

Priest, who is the director of programming for Trackside, said, “While Trackside is ‘for teens by teens,’ it is also for adults who want to celebrate the best of their 80s teen years!’

Trackside will be releasing a limited number of pre-sale tickets starting Monday, Feb. 28. Tickets are $100 each (limited to two tickets per family). The pre-sale ends March 6 (or until these limited tickets are sold out). Regular tickets go on sale Monday, March 7 and are $125 each (limited to two tickets per family).

“80s Night has become Trackside Teen Center’s biggest and best fundraiser of the year,” said Lori Fields, vice president of Trackside’s Board of Directors. “While this event is tremendous fun for all who attend, it also serves as a much-needed fundraiser for Trackside. Trackside Teen Center, like many area organizations, has suffered substantial revenue loss due to the pandemic. We are so happy to have this party back!”

Trackside is a private non-profit that focuses on the unique needs of teenagers during their most vulnerable years. Visit the Trackside website for more information, including how to get tickets.