Wilton Registrars to Residents with New Addresses: Expect Letter About Voting Changes

The following is a press release from the Wilton Registrars of Voters.

Wilton’s Registrars of Voters update the town’s official voter list daily throughout the year with voter additions, changes, and removals. In addition, the State of Connecticut requires registrars to conduct an additional canvass of voters who have changed their address or P.O. Box with the U.S. Postal Service in the past year.

Wilton registrars Annalisa Stravato and Karen Birck will soon be sending out letters to those voters who have changed their mailing addresses, which will include an official inquiry to be signed and returned within 30 days to confirm their current residential address. Yhr mailing of letters is scheduled to begin in late February early March.

The registrars urge any voters receiving the letter to respond by the 30-day deadline to avoid inaccuracies in their voter files.

For questions about the annual canvass, contact the Wilton Registrars of Voters via email or call the Registrar or Voters office at Town Hall at 203.563.0111.