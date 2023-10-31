When you’ve raised $800,000 in eight years and donated it all to local organizations that feed food insecure residents in Wilton and surrounding areas, getting to that $1 million mark to help even more people is an understandable goal. But this coming December’s Wilton Rocks for Food show will be the last chance to hit that lofty number.

Wilton Rocks for Food is an annual concert fundraiser to benefit the Wilton Food Pantry and Connecticut Foodshare. This year’s ninth, and final show takes place Saturday, Dec. 2 at the beautiful Wall Street Theater in Norwalk. Since its inception WRFF has raised and donated over $800,000 with the proceeds divided between the two recipients.

Anyone who hasn’t attended has missed a rocking party of the year. It’s a three-hour music concert featuring nearly 30 Wilton musicians playing a wide variety of music. It’s a professional level, rehearsed event that gets rave reviews from those who have attended.

This year will be the final Wilton Rocks for Food.

“It feels like a good time for a finale,” WRFF founder Andy Schlesinger said. “When I started I hoped to raise $10,000, so to be approaching the $1,000,000 mark is pretty incredible. Unfortunately we haven’t been able to find new members. And frankly, putting this on is a lot of work — a labor of love for sure, but a lot of work,”

It’s a bittersweet way to say goodbye.

“I had always dreamt that Wilton Rocks would become a part of the fabric of the community like some other things, but the truth is, while we’ve certainly had our success, it never quite reached the participation we had hoped for,” he added.

Still, Schlesinger is trying to make this year bigger than past years and raise even more money. He’s set ticket prices lower this year, in hopes of encouraging more people to attend. Tickets start at only $100 and include an open bar, wine, beer, and the infamous Wilton Rocktail featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

He hopes that people will be motivated to buy tickets to help where the need is ever growing.

“Inflation has taken a huge toll on those who live on the cusp. The demand at food banks is at its highest in years. Buying a ticket to Wilton Rocks for Food, you get an incredible night out yet you’re also making a real impact to help others. It’s a win win,” Schlesinger said.

Organizers also run a silent auction at the event, and they needs donations. There are also several levels of sponsorship opportunities.

Wilton Rocks for Food is a 501c3 charity, and 100% of the proceeds are donated. Schlesinger asked that anyone who can’t make the show to consider making a tax deductible donation.

For more information and to buy tickets visit the Wilton Rocks for Food website or reach out via email.