Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 7, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements of candidates made by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com; GMW does not make any candidate endorsements. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies. This is the last Endorsements column that will run before Election Day.

Lynne Vanderslice Endorses Josh Cole for Board of Selectmen, Lori Bufano for Board of Education

Experienced, Knowledgeable, Thoughtful, Collaborative and Committed. Five characteristics of an ideal public official, and five characteristics that describe Josh Cole and Lori Bufano, making them the right candidates to continue to serve our community on the Boards of Selectmen and Education.

Josh and Lori have a demonstrated understanding of the importance of improving Wilton’s schools, recreational amenities, infrastructure and natural environment, while ensuring Wilton remains the more affordable option versus neighboring communities with equally outstanding schools. We already know they will perform the required due diligence and collaborate with fellow board members and other boards in a nonpartizan manner to develop the best solutions. Their temperaments naturally facilitate collaboration.

While on the Board of Selectmen, both were decision makers on major building projects, which will be of value as they consider the needs assessments for town and school buildings. They have demonstrated the required knowledge and experience to allow them to balance residents’ desire for reasonable taxes at a time when costs and interest rates are increasing.

As of Dec. 1, Josh will be the longest serving member on the Board of Selectmen. With a new first selectwoman, Josh’s experience, knowledge and history will be critical. His professional background as a real estate transactional attorney has already been of benefit to the Board and the Town.

Lori’s experience as a procurement professional will bring much needed skills and knowledge to the Board of Education.

I know Josh and Lori well, having worked with them on the Board of Selectmen for five-plus and six years, respectively and for three years each on the Water Pollution Control Authority. Josh is the current Second Selectman, having received the unanimous support of his fellow board members. Lori previously served in the role.

To operate effectively, our elected boards need a mix of experienced and less experienced members. In a large field of candidates, many with no prior elected office experience, Josh and Lori each stand out with more than nine and 15 years of service, respectively.

Please join me in voting for Josh Cole and Lori Bufano on Nov. 7.

Lynne A. Vanderslice

Jim Himes Endorses Ross Tartell, Farah Masani for BOS

I am pleased to endorse Ross Tartell, Farah Masani, and the rest of the Wilton Democratic slate for election on Nov. 7. My experience in Washington has left me convinced — more than ever of late — that smart choices in local municipal elections are the building blocks of reasonable, intelligent, collaborative government. Too often we ignore or minimize local races at our peril. I know many of the candidates on this year’s slate, and they are intelligent, highly qualified for the seats they seek and respectful of the democratic process. They possess the vision, energy and fearlessness to shape a prosperous future for Wilton. The Democratic team has proven that value many times, and each person on this slate is an invested member of the Wilton community. It’s never been more important to get out and vote Row A on Nov. 7.

Congressman Jim Himes

Ceci Maher Calls Democratic Candidates ‘Best in Class’

To the Editor:

In the 35 years I’ve lived in Wilton, volunteering and working alongside others to make the town a welcoming place that allows children and families to thrive, I’ve met many good people. This year’s Democratic candidates are best in class.

Ross Tartell, has given of his time through small tasks and large commitments throughout the town, and Farah Masani, a truly impressive and kind business person in the highly stressful restaurant industry who still finds time to support Wilton youth running three organizations, are both strong candidates for Board of Selectmen.

Ruth DeLuca and Patrick Pearson, dedicated, knowledgeable, and focused on the successes of our children, are running for the Board of Education to support our top notch schools.

Tim Birch, Slava Servello, and David Tatkow, all kind, smart, accomplished and highly competent finance executives running for the Board of Finance who put the needs of Wilton before their ego.

Mark Ahasic and Bob Zsunkan, running for Planning and Zoning and bringing best practice ideas in planning to Wilton’s future. And Jane Rinard, Bo Mitchell, and Ernie Ricco all running for the unsung hero role of Constable.

Vote for the Democratic slate on Nov. 7, Moving Wilton Forward.

Ceci Maher

State Senator

Will Haskell Supports Ross Tartell

Five years ago, I got to know Ross Tartell while knocking on doors in Wilton. We were both running for the state legislature, and I was just learning the ropes. I remember that afternoon clearly, because it was the first time I witnessed Ross’ remarkable ability to connect with people. As we traveled from house to house, I marveled at his knack for remembering the names and faces he had encountered over three decades of public service. He effortlessly found common ground, especially with those who disagreed with him. As we campaigned together, he became a friend and role model. I’ll never forget the kindness and warmth he showed each person we encountered on the trail (including his opponent).

I no longer have the privilege of representing Wilton in the State Senate, but I’m writing in hopes that you’ll support my friend Ross’ re-election to the Board of Selectmen. Politics can be divisive, but it’s made better by empathetic leaders like Ross. When I was in office, he and I partnered regularly to champion local businesses, support Wilton’s students, and address the need for better mental health care. I believe Wilton needs Ross to continue this vital work.

Will Haskell

Former State Senator

Kim Healy: Re-elect Joshua Cole for BOS

Join me in re-electing Joshua Cole to the Board of Selectmen. I have served with Josh for the past two years and can confirm that he lives up to the commitment of the Civility, Respect, and Understanding Proclamation that the BOS members signed. Josh has four years of transparent, accountable leadership on the Board of Selectmen. He does not engage in national political rhetoric. Josh is professional and thoughtful in his review and deliberations on issues facing the town.

Since 2021, Josh has served as our Second Selectman, having been chosen to serve by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, and unanimously approved by the BOS. As a practicing attorney, Josh is committed to the rule of law and has a clear understanding of the Town Charter. He is the father of two young girls attending Wilton schools, and is committed to ensuring Wilton remains and great place to raise a family.

Josh has lived in town for over 16 years. Before joining the BOS, Josh served as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals, and in addition to the BOS, he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Water Pollution Control Authority.

I urge you to re-elect Joshua Cole to the Board of Selectmen, and continue the professional, thoughtful, fiscally responsible governance for all residents that Josh brings to the BOS.

Kim Healy

Wilton Selectwoman

Matt Raimondi Endorses Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer for BOF

To the editor:

I am writing to endorse Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer for Wilton’s Board of Finance. Rudy and Prasad understand the balance required to meet residents’ desire for reasonable tax growth while still investing in our schools, municipal departments and town infrastructure.

Both Rudy and Prasad have the demonstrated financial and business experience required of a Board of Finance candidate. Additionally, they are also unique among the other BOF candidates, as they have previous Wilton town government experience. Their previous experience in government gives them a significant advantage, as they won’t require the typical learning curve and will be able to make a substantial impact from day one. Lastly, Rudy and Prasad have proven themselves to be effective team players, and their ability to collaborate will be invaluable in ensuring that the board functions cohesively.

I’ve known Rudy for almost 20 years. Rudy has had a distinguished career, serving as the CEO of a multi-national governance software company and overseeing decades of budget setting. Under Rudy’s tenure, he oversaw 80-plus employees across multiple time zones, opening new offices and launching new products which accelerated his company’s growth. In short, Rudy’s career is a case study on how to deliver results while balancing budgetary priorities. Rudy is also highly civic minded, having served as president of the CT Boy Scouts and on Wilton’s Pension Board. In addition, Rudy’s even temperament and financial acumen have contributed to him receiving the support of both Democratic and Republican officials — Democratic BOF Chairman Michael Kaelin has also endorsed Rudy.

I’ve also had the good fortune of knowing Prasad for many years as well. Prasad and I served on the Economic Development Commission together, where Prasad has been chairman the past few years. As chair, Prasad kept members focused, while also ensuring every member had a voice. As the father of a Wilton High School student and a recent graduate, Prasad is invested in ensuring Wilton’s schools have the appropriate level of resources. Importantly, Prasad is a natural collaborator and has the skills needed to support the Board’s budget and mill rate setting responsibilities. Throughout his professional career, Prasad has worked in financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, and general management — exactly the skillset that the BOF needs.

Wilton is facing increased costs due to inflation, higher interest rates and required infrastructure. Based on the preliminary budget forecasts the mill rate could increase by 5.6%, meaning the Boards of Finance, Selectmen and Education will need to work with greater collaboration to achieve a result acceptable to residents. Prasad and Rudy can help make that happen.

We need Rudy and Prasad to help safeguard Wilton’s schools and town infrastructure, and to keep Wilton affordable.

Please join me in voting for Rudy Escalante and Prasad Iyer on Row B on Nov. 7!

Matt Raimondi, Clerk

Wilton Board of Finance

Former First Selectman Paul Hannah Endorses Ross Tartell

To the Editor:

I have been privileged to know Ross Tartell since he and his family moved to Wilton in 1989.

Since relocating here, Ross has been an active volunteer. He has served the Town by chairing school long range planning teams and as a fire commissioner. He is now completing a four-year term on the Board of Selectmen.

Ross has spent his career helping individuals and firms be successful. We are fortunate that he has willingly devoted so much of his time and talent to Wilton, both as an elected official and also by frequently volunteering in many civic and religious organizations.

I urge his election to a second term on Wilton’s Board of Selectmen.

Paul Hannah

Former First Selectman

Former BOS Member Deb McFadden Vouches for Ross Tartell and Farah Masani

Ross Tartell should be returned to the Board of Selectmen. I have seen first-hand his dedication to the residents of Wilton. He has been able to apply his professional skills in leadership development and helping organizations maximize performance. He goes the extra mile in personally reaching out to residents to gain a greater understanding of views on community issues. We need his experience.

Farah Masani has demonstrated her willingness to serve Wilton with her contributions to several community organizations. The Board of Selectmen recognized the value she contributes when they appointed her to serve on the Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows Committee.

Please vote for Ross and Farah for the Board of Selectmen. If you are unable to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, please contact the Wilton Town Clerk for an absentee ballot application to get an absentee ballot. Please vote. Wilton needs your participation.

Deborah McFadden

Former member Wilton Board of Selectmen