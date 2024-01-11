It’s a new year, indeed, for Wilton’s Economic Development Commission (EDC).

At Wednesday evening’s (Jan. 10) meeting, commissioners welcomed a new member, took a fresh look at the EDC’s mission, and looked forward to possible new assignments for 2024.

Membership

At the Jan. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting, the board appointed Tom Shimko to the Commission to fill a vacancy. First Selectman Toni Boucher indicated additional candidates are being considered for more open positions on the Commission.

Joe Favarolo, the EDC’s new chair, welcomed Shimko at the EDC’s Jan. 10 meeting. Shimko introduced himself with a brief overview of his business experience, which includes high-level positions in marketing and business strategy in both large and small business settings as well as consulting roles. He is a 26-year resident of Wilton.

Mission and Assignments

Favorolo took time during the meeting to review the EDC’s mission statement.

“The objective was not to come up with a new mission statement, but to recap where we are,” Favorolo said, before reading the statement aloud.

“The mission of Wilton’s Economic Development Commission is to enhance Wilton’s reputation as a community where the quality of life for residents, professionals and workers makes Wilton the ‘first choice’ to start a new business, to relocate an existing business, or for current businesses to remain and flourish.”

Commissioners discussed how the EDC’s focus has evolved over the years, including a distinct shift in 2022 when former first selectman Lynne Vanderslice began providing more specific guidance to the EDC for its activities.

The EDC has essentially completed the main task Vanderslice assigned: an assessment of Wilton’s commercial signage. After finalizing their recommendations and presenting results to the Board of Selectmen on Dec. 19, commissioners anticipate their work will now be referred to Director of Planning and Land Use Management/Town Planner Michael Wrinn and ultimately to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

With the signage work wrapped up, Favorolo indicated he would approach Boucher to explore what assignments she might be contemplating. Boucher has previously said she views the EDC’s role as “very significant” to the Town and business community.

Favarolo reminded commissioners they retain the ability “to focus on areas they identify as priorities.” He asked commissioners to submit their thoughts and ideas for “focus areas” the EDC might wish to pursue, such as hosting business forums or new social media initiatives.

Advocating for the Business Spotlight Program

Commissioners are being proactive about the Business Spotlight program, a unique collaboration between Wilton High School students and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, in which WHS students produce promotional videos for Wilton merchants.

Commissioner John DiCenzo presented a draft letter intended for school administrators, outlining the EDC’s “appreciation and support” for the Business Spotlight program, in the hopes it will continue as part of the WHS curriculum. As written in the letter,

“Our Commission has maintained a keen interest in the Program given its benefit to Wilton- based businesses and the incredible opportunity it provides for our students in the high school’s video classes… The Wilton Economic Development Commission expresses its gratitude to Wilton High School for its support of this vital program. We know that budgets and funding are a real challenge but our hope is that Wilton High School will be able to continue to support this program and its students in the excellent work they are doing on behalf of these stakeholders in our community.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the draft letter.

More EDC News

Commissioners discussed the merits of an EDC website, which has been hosted externally from the Town’s website for several years but is not actively managed by anyone on the EDC or a municipal employee. No decision was made as to whether the EDC should update the site or discontinue it, but more discussion is expected.

Commissioner Alison Smith updated commissioners on the EDC’s social media campaign, holiday gift guide, and ideas for future social media activity, which is all geared to highlighting Wilton businesses and sharing news and events.