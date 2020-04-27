GOOD Morning Wilton Wins CT Press Club Awards

We’re thrilled to announce that GOOD Morning Wilton won four awards in this year’s Connecticut Press Club Awards. This year was the first time GMW entered the competition, which recognizes Connecticut-based media professionals for excellence in 61 writing, editing, and visual art categories.

GMW was awarded first place in the category for “Website edited or managed by Entrant Corporate or for-profit.”

GMW was also recognized with first place for a News Story-Online publication, for “’Protect Wilton Schools’ Group Formed to Respond to Hartford’s School Regionalization Push,” which was published on Feb. 1, 2019.

We received 3rd pl. recognition for a News Story-Online publication for “BREAKING: Wilton Police Arrest Former WHS Football Booster President in Missing $$ Case,” which was published on Aug. 10, 2019.

Finally, GMW was recognized with Honorable mention for a News Story-Online publication for “Turkey Freed After 2 Nights Cooped Up in WHS Gym, Officials Say ‘Fowl’ Play,” published May 9, 2019.