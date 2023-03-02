The following is a press release from the Wilton Garden Club

The Wilton Garden Club and the “Making Wilton Beautiful” initiative has announced a new round of fundraising to pay for the flower baskets to be hung from the lamp posts in Wilton’s Town Center this summer. The fundraising campaign seeks to raise $6,500 to pay for the 154 hanging baskets that will run through the center of town and all the way down River Rd. to Horseshoe Pond.

Leading the charge in generosity is the Wilton Kiwanis Club with a donation of $1,000, according to Garden Club treasurer Suzanne Knutson.

“We’re so thrilled and grateful to announce this very generous donation by the Kiwanis organization,” Knutson said. “Once again, they’ve been our partner, providing much-needed financial support for the Garden Club’s various town beautification projects.”

In addition to the hanging flower baskets, the Kiwanis have provided generous financial support for the Garden Club’s “Golden Miles” program through which thousands of daffodil bulbs have been planted in Wilton.

Janet Lane, who co-chairs the “Making Wilton Beautiful” initiative, said the flowers already have been selected and ordered.

“We’re going to have two different types of baskets featuring different shades of pink. One will be filled with petunias for sunny locations, and one will be filled with SunPatiens for shady locations,” Lane said.

The baskets will be hung by the town’s Parks and Recreation crew shortly before the Memorial Day Parade.

To make a donation via credit card or PayPal, visit the Wilton Garden Club’s website “Making Wilton Beautiful” link. Alternatively, checks made payable to “Wilton Garden Club” may be mailed to Wilton Garden Club, P.O. Box 121, Wilton, CT 06897. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged.