Wilton’s Board of Finance (BOF) called a special meeting last night, Tuesday, Feb. 28 as it prepares for the critical final steps in the FY2024 budget process.

The BOF summoned Town Counsel Ira Bloom to review the board’s mandate to recommend a town budget and the procedures it must follow in the event voters reject the budget at the Annual Town Meeting.

Such a rejection has been rare in Wilton’s modern history, but the lengthy discussion at the latest BOF meeting signals a sense of trepidation heading into the public hearings and the board’s own deliberations on the budgets proposed by the Board of Selectmen (BOS) and the Board of Education (BOE) — which both have higher year-over-year increases than historical averages.

Charter Review

The board reviewed the sections of the Town Charter governing its role in the budget process. Bloom observed the precision with which the Charter ascribes the duties of the BOF.

“The nice thing about the Wilton Charter is it really is quite specific,” Bloom said. “It does lay out everything in great detail, step by step. It does define what you should do.”

He went on to highlight a particular section of the Charter that sums up how the BOF should approach the budget deliberations:

“Following the public hearings the Board of Finance shall consider the views expressed at the public hearings, the views expressed in other communications by voters, the financial resources available to the Town, and the extent to which, in the Board of Finance’s collective judgment, the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen can find savings within their respective budget requests.” (Town Charter, Article VII, Appropriations, Budgets and Finance, §C-30)

Bloom said there was no “order of priority” for the various considerations the BOF must weigh, but challenged the board to be sincere in weighing them all.

“As an elected person, you have to exercise your best judgment. Have you listened to the public, have you given consideration to [all of] those points here?” Bloom asked rhetorically.

Bloom then offered a point of view he would emphasize throughout the meeting.

“I do believe you should confine your discussions, your deliberations [and] your advocacy to your board meetings,” Bloom said. “You have a special privilege as a member of the Board of Finance that nobody else has except the six of you. It’s an important privilege.”

Board Member Communications

Bloom continued with the topic of board members’ external communications on the budget, urging them to keep their discussions within the confines of the board’s official meetings.

“Your responsibility is, when you meet as a board, to deliberate and then to vote,” he said.

“If you want to advocate something, do it during the public meetings,” Bloom advised. “Your responsibility is when you’re sitting at the board table, to voice your opinions, ask the questions, debate among yourselves. You’re part of a group. You don’t have individual powers as one, single Board of Finance member.”

BOF Vice Chair Stewart Koenigsberg questioned Bloom about whether board members have an obligation to publicize data or to engage in public discussions when they see or hear flawed data being presented. Board member Matt Raimondi also asked for clarification on that question.

For Koenigsberg, it was not a hypothetical question. He recently wrote lengthy responses to other readers’ comments on two letters to the editor in GOOD Morning Wilton (one on Feb. 1 and another on Feb. 9).

Bloom advised against it.

“Stick to your meetings,” he said.

“All your meetings are public,” Bloom continued. “You have the forum… to say whatever you need to justify your decisions. I would not engage in that kind of give-and-take through an online publication.”

Bloom says when individual board members engage in debate with the public outside of BOF meetings, it can create “confusion” as to official board positions, and can also create “dissension among board members.”

Bloom was careful to distinguish between impromptu, one-on-one conversations a board member might have with a resident, and more public comments, like social media posts, initiated by the board member.

“Other than day-to-day kind of [conversations with the public], it should be confined to the board table, so everyone on the board can hear it,” Bloom said.

“There’s no intent to muzzle anybody,” Bloom said. “To the contrary, I’m suggesting you use the vehicle you have. You have a special opportunity at the board table. You can advocate and debate and share information.”

Can the BOF Achieve Consensus?

BOF Chair Michael Kaelin seemed concerned that, like last year, the board members may have difficulty reaching unanimity or even a majority when it comes down to their vote on a budget resolution. He said Bloom’s comments should remind them of their duty.

“Each of us has a responsibility to try to come to an agreement with each other to get a budget passed,” and a divided or deadlocked vote would mean “collectively and individually, we really haven’t done our job,” Kaelin said.

“The bottom line is, you cannot leave the meeting room with a 3-3 vote,” Bloom said. “You have a [Charter] responsibility to recommend a budget to the Annual Town Meeting, and frankly, you just have to do it. If you don’t, you have not fulfilled your Charter responsibility as elected officials.”

“If you can’t agree, keep trying until you come up with something that will pass.”

Contingency Plans

The board also reviewed the Charter provisions specifically pertaining to “procedure should the budget be rejected” at the Annual Town Meeting:

“The Board of Finance shall consult with the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education and then recommend a reconsidered budget and reconsidered rate of taxation to a Reconvened Annual Town Meeting.” (Town Charter, Article VII, Appropriations, Budgets and Finance, §C-31)

Bloom briefly reviewed the details of the Reconvened Annual Town Meeting.

“It’s a step-by-step, sensible process that is laid out here [in the Charter],” Bloom said.

Survey Update

The BOF has finalized plans to survey residents for their opinions on the budget proposals and the mill rate. The survey will go live on March 6. Look for a link to the online survey in an e-alert from the Town of Wilton. Subscribe to e-alerts on the Town website.

Next Steps

The BOF has rescheduled its next meeting for March 15. Kaelin urged the public to attend or view the meeting remotely as “an excellent opportunity” to see the board discuss key details of both the BOS and BOE budget proposals ahead of the public hearings.

Public hearings will be held on March 21 for the BOS budget and March 27 for the BOE budget.

The BOF will begin its budget deliberations on April 3.