A Little Local Outside Help for Your Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

The number of seats around the Thanksgiving feast may be fewer, there may be a Zoom call on a laptop open at the head of the table, so rather than letting COVID fatigue get the best of you, consider supplementing your preparations–or outsourcing completely–for 2020. Not only will it lighten your load, it will help a local business in an entirely different kind of year.

With one week to go to wrap up your Thanksgiving meal preparations, we’ve got suggestions and information on all sorts of options from ordering a few sides to getting the entire meal to-go. Feel free to add any additional suggestions we may have missed in the comments.

(And since 2020 has impacted everyone differently, don’t forget to consider helping others who might not be able to help themselves this year–see today’s article on what you can do to supplement the Wilton Social Services Thanksgiving/Holiday effort.)

Village Market

Wilton’s gold-standard market is often the go-to for ordering turkeys ahead of time. Shoppers can continue to order turkeys until the store’s supply runs out, but as Village Market manager Nancy Dolnier says, that would be a first if it happens, which it won’t. Turkeys will be available for pick up beginning this Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21.

The store’s catering department is taking orders for sides until Saturday at noon. But in a year where everything is different–trying to keep store capacity lower, reduced stock of items on shelves, and the need to keep 6-feet of social distance between shoppers–the Village Market is recommending shoppers shop differently this year: Shop early, be prepared with your lists, expect lines, and know that the store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Dolnier says that “Typically the best times to shop are early morning–7-8:30 a.m. or late evenings 6-8 p.m.”

The store’s Holiday Menu is available online.

AMG Catering and Events

Wednesday was the deadline to order from this fan-favorite caterer, but they’ve extended that deadline to Thursday, Nov. 19 at noon.

For the first time in AMG Catering history, Chef Alison Milwe Grace is offering the complete feast for four people or more. All the details, including the menu for the whole enchilada or just sides, desserts, appetizer platters, and more, are available online. But order quick, noon today is it. (203.227.5535) Ambler Farm Visit the Ambler Farm Thanksgiving Farmstand during Thanksgiving week to get fresh, organically-grown produce for your holiday feast, right from Farmer Jonathan’s fields to your table. Plus, pick up some of Ambler Farm’s own Maple Syrup and more. The Farmstand is open Monday, Nov. 23 from 3-6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon, in the Carriage Barn. The space will accommodate existing guidelines for social distancing, with a separate entrance and exit; wider, one-way aisles; distinct check-out areas, and more. Masks are required. Credit, cash, and checks are accepted. Milestone

Milestone, Georgetown is offering two different packages for Thanksgiving–a complete takeout dinner is $250 for 8-10 people, or $175 for 6-8, and includes all-natural carved and sliced turkey (prepared sous vide for tenderness), classic house-made gravy, fresh cranberry sauce with orange zest, classic New England stuffing, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, butternut squash soup, roasted Brussels sprouts, kale quinoa salad with pomegranate vinaigrette, and roasted beets with pistachio butter and balsamic dressing. Yum! Order online.

Little Pub

Little Pub is offering a “Little Pub ThanksBox” which has options (roast turkey, applewood smoked ham or ribeye roast) for two or four people. Of course, there are choices from a list of classic side dishes (green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more) and a dessert of warm brown butter cakes with sauteed cinnamon apples. Oh, and wine. Call or order online here.

Marly’s Bar and Bistro

You can order a full Thanksgiving feast from Marly’s Bar and Bistro up until Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. The take-out Thanksgiving menu is priced at $69.95 per two guests, and includes a choice of garden salad or caesar salad; roasted turkey and/or sliced ham with brown sugar maple glaze and/or grilled salmon with lime garlic butter rice pilaf roasted squash. All items are served with sides of mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roasted wweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls & whipped butter–plus dessert (the choice of one slice per person of either pumpkin pie, pecan pie, or fresh-baked apple pie. Add on a bottle of Pinot Noir or Sauvignon Blanc for $17.99 or a pumpkin spice martini for $9 to complete the meal. Pickup is on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 203.834.2000 for details or to place an order.

The Painted Cookie

Wilton’s favorite nut-free cookie shop, The Painted Cookie, has fan favorite turkey cookies and other themed treats–there’s even a masked turkey to capture this year’s motif. Check out options online.