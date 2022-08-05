GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor regarding Election 2022 and candidates on Fridays as part of a single article with all letters received during the week. For the upcoming 2022 PRIMARY on Tuesday, Aug. 9, GMW will publish Letters to the Editor regarding primary races ONLY, on Friday, Aug. 5. (Letters regarding the 2022 GENERAL ELECTION will run every Friday beginning Friday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Nov. 4. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, including word count maximums and requirements for Letters to the Editor. Letters are printed in the order in which they are received. To send a letter to the editor, email it to editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Wilton DTC Supports Party-Endorsed Candidates Stephanie Thomas and Erick Russell in Democratic Primary

To the Editor:

Wilton’s Democratic Town Committee encourages all Democrats to vote in Tuesday’s primaries for Secretary of the State and Treasurer. Our state party has endorsed Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State and Erick Russell for Treasurer. Wilton’s Democrats enthusiastically second those endorsements.

Stephanie currently serves as one of Wilton’s two State Representatives. She’ll bring highly relevant experience to the Secretary’s office. Stephanie has had a successful career in not-for-profit strategy and consulting, and founded her own firm several years ago. That provides strong experience for the business services function of the Secretary’s office. And Stephanie is a tireless thought-leader on voting rights and ballot access, including as vice chair of Connecticut’s Government Administration and Elections Committee.

Erick is a partner at a leading Connecticut law firm, specializing in the government financing matters that define the Treasurer’s office. He represents municipalities, state agencies and the state in financing critical infrastructure projects like schools, affordable housing, childcare facilities, and transportation infrastructure. Erick also served as vice chair of our state party, where he initiated several programs that expand inclusion of marginalized communities.

Please support Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State and Erick Russell for Treasurer on Tuesday.

Tom Dubin, Chair

Wilton Democratic Town Committee

Wilton RTC Chair Supports Jayme Stevenson in 4th District Congressional Republican Primary

To the Editor:

I am excited and proud to support Jayme Stevenson for U.S. Congress.

Jayme’s depth of relevant experience makes her by far the strongest candidate in the primary and the general election to have a fresh, new face representing the CT Fourth Congressional District in Washington.

Her trusted relationships as a local, regional, and statewide leader motivate her to bring common sense and pragmatic leadership to Washington.

Jayme will lead the fight in Washington to reign in historically high inflation and skyrocketing energy costs, directly impacting food and heating costs of all Wiltonians; protect parents’ rights; advocate for local zoning control; and increase funding for public safety.

Please join me in voting for Jayme Stevenson in this coming Tuesday’s Republican Primary to be our candidate for Congress in November’s election for authentic leadership and a better future for Connecticut!

Best regards,

Peter Wrampe

Editor’s note: The author is the chair of the Wilton Republican Town Committee.