With Josh Cole as Selectman, Wilton is on a Prosperous and United Future

To the Editor:

As a concerned and active member of our community, I find it imperative to voice my steadfast support for Josh Cole‘s re-election to the Board of Selectmen. Josh has consistently demonstrated a blend of wisdom and commitment that is both rare and invaluable. He adeptly breaks down multifaceted issues and always chooses paths that resonate with our shared values and aspirations.

Importantly, in Josh, we see the spirit and vision of [First Selectwoman] Lynne Vanderslice continued — a vision of unity, progress, and community-driven initiatives. He doesn’t merely fill the role; he elevates it, bringing a fresh perspective while respecting the traditions and legacies that make our town unique.

Our community stands at a crossroads, and the direction we choose now will resonate for years to come. With Josh Cole on the Board of Selectmen, I am confident we are on a path toward a prosperous and united future. His experience, dedication, and intelligent approach make him not just a candidate, but the right leader for our times.

I urge you to join me in voting for continuity, vision, and leadership. Support Josh Cole for the Board of Selectmen.

Warmest Regards,

Rick Tomasetti

Former Board of Education Member: “I Won’t Vote for Candidates Married to District Employees/Teachers”

To the Editor:

As a former BOE member who served two terms, I will not vote for any BOE candidate who has a spouse currently employed as a teacher in our district. My thoughts based on my BOE experience:

Beyond the obvious financial and personnel conflicts that the Council on Ethics noted, almost all BOE discussions, policies and votes are on topics that directly or indirectly affect a teacher’s job. Because of conflicts, one would need to recuse oneself at virtually every meeting, thus significantly limiting the Board’s effectiveness. The teachers’ perspective is already well represented at the board table. The superintendent and administrators are former teachers. Teachers’ input is regularly solicited in a fair and representative way and presented to the board. Why should only two teachers’ perspectives, among hundreds, have personal representation on the board? The town seats six individuals on the BOE. As residents, voters, and taxpayers, we should not be satisfied with critical board decisions being made by less than the full board. This should not be a political issue. In my experience, politics was rarely involved when making decisions. Our focus was only on what’s best for our children’s education.

Be informed, vote wisely.

Lory Rothstein

Ross Tartell’s Only Goal is to Always Do the Right Thing for Wilton

To the Editor:

I urge you to vote for Ross Tartell for Selectman. In our 15-year friendship, I have watched him work with skill, patience, kindness, and foresight to make a real contribution on committees and organizations and as an elected official. He comes to his role with no preconceived agenda, with no personal goals other than to always do the right thing for Wilton and the townspeople. Since he is open to others’ ideas and respects their opinions, he can negotiate well. He has served on long-range planning for the schools, as a fire commissioner, and as a current selectman. He has a large role in the community as an active member of Kiwanis, the Wilton Historical Society, and both the Congregational Church and Temple B’nai Chaim. He had a successful career as a corporate executive and university professor. He is a devoted father and husband. He has all the qualifications and experience to continue to make a great contribution to the future of Wilton. Please vote for Ross as Selectman.

John Kalamarides

David Tatkow will Diligently Carry Out Bd. of Finance Responsibilities

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse David Tatkow for Board of Finance this fall. In addition to living in the same town as David, I have also had the pleasure of working with David for the past eight years. David genuinely cares about our schools and the other public services of the town, and I know he would diligently carry out the responsibilities of the role.

Best Regards,

Sam Blouin

Farah Masani is a “selfless, fearless leader… making Wilton a better place to live”

To the Editor:

I am very excited that Farah Masani is running for member of the Board of Select Person for Wilton, CT.

Farah is my son’s friend’s mother, and I have known her since five-plus years. I have seen her lead in Trackside, Boys Scouts, Wilton Pride and in PTA. She mobilized Wilton Pride to develop community support for LGBTQIA+. She is empathetic, inspiring and has strong communication skills. She is a problem solver who involves all members of the team to work together toward a common goal. She effectively persuades others to work with her and at the same time address a range of opinions and personalities. She has excellent strategic planning abilities, clear vision and purpose to serve Wilton. Farah isn’t just about making immediate changes; it’s about creating lasting change that benefits future generations.

I highly recommend Farah Masani for member of the Board of Select Person for Wilton, CT. Please vote for Farah Masani a selfless, fearless leader driven by good of Wilton, making it a better place to live.

Thanks,

Rama Motwani

Rudy Escalante will Combine Support for School District with Careful Town Spending

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse Rudy Escalante for the Board of Finance. His business career and numerous volunteer positions have provided him with deep financial expertise and showcased his abilities as a leader. He is the previous CEO of a multinational corporation, ICSA Software, and the immediate past Chair of the CT Yankee Council, Boy Scouts of America. Additionally, Rudy served on the Wilton Pension Committee (currently named Wilton Employees Retirement Investment Committee), which manages the Town’s investment plans. Graduating with an economics degree from Yale University, Rudy has been a student of finance and business from a young age.

As Rudy’s neighbor and friend, I can vouch for Rudy’s intelligence, kindness, and nuanced understanding of the political issues facing our town. A champion of the Wilton schools, he will combine his support for the school district with careful Town spending, geared toward keeping our mill rate as low as possible.

Please join me in voting for Rudy Escalante for Wilton’s Board of Finance.

Aileen Lindner

Slava Servello has proven commitment to Wilton’s success and has a strategic vision for its future

To the Editor:

I am honored to endorse Slava Servello for the Wilton Board of Finance. Her experience as a financial controller and her MBA in accounting and finance from NY University enable her to be a highly-qualified candidate for this crucial position. Slava’s involvement in volunteering and her role as treasurer at [Miller-Driscoll] PTA show her dedication to our community. She has proven commitment to Wilton’s success and has a strategic vision for its future. Her professionalism, sincerity, and integrity make her an exemplary candidate. With her strong reputation in accounting and finance leadership, I am confident she will excel and benefit our community. Kindly, consider voting for Slava Servello on Nov. 7.

Eva Bell

Josh Cole’s experience, temperament make him a valuable partner to Toni Boucher going forward

To the Editor:

Josh Cole has the experience and temperament necessary to collaborate with others and get things done for all of us. While serving as Second Selectman, he has helped Lynne Vanderslice and the other members of the Board navigate sometimes contentious issues with characteristic calmness, maturity, and humility. The Board is often the forum for aggressive housing developers, insistent single-issue activists, and aggrieved neighbors who want their voices heard and their demands met. Josh gives everyone a fair hearing and then tries to resolve thorny problems while keeping the interests of the town and all of its citizens and taxpayers front and center.

He’s been a quietly effective partner to Lynne Vanderslice through the pandemic crisis and he’ll be a valuable partner to Toni Boucher going forward.

Please join me in voting for Joshua Cole on Nov. 7.

Philip Murphy

For Voters Concerned About Quality of Wilton’s Schools, Vote Democrats for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

While a lot of attention has focused on the Board of Education race — and in particular the unacceptable conflicts of interest of two Republican candidates — I wanted to draw voters’ attention to another race that’s equally important to Wilton’s schools, and one where Republican candidates pose an equally great danger: the Board of Finance.

While not the most exciting town board, the Board of Finance has the power to set a ceiling for the school budget — the Annual Town Meeting can only lower it further — and Republican majorities on the BOF have used this power to reduce the Board of Education’s proposed budget by massive, arbitrary, unsustainable amounts every year, lacking even the humility to leave that decision to voters.

The three Democratic candidates for Board of Finance — Tim Birch, Slava Servello, and David Tatkow — have all repudiated last year’s school budget cuts, while the Republican candidates have been endorsed by the architect and staunchest defender of those cuts. For anyone concerned about the quality of our schools, the right decision is clear.

Michael Love

No one is more dedicated to Wilton or more worthy of a Board of Selectmen seat than Farah Masani

To the Editor:

Farah Masani gets things done. In 2021 Farah, a few other residents and I wanted to help Wilton support the LGBTQ community. We sold lawn signs and magnets and donated $2,000 to Kids in Crisis Lighthouse. By 2023, Farah turned our small effort into something huge. She registered Wilton Prideas a 501(c)(3), appointed a board, had a new logo designed for fundraising swag, worked with local businesses to decorate their windows and, in partnership with Wilton Library, she organized Wilton’s first annual Pride Festival this June. All this work was on top of her professional responsibilities as purchasing director for Barcelona Restaurant. I marveled at her energy and focus.

As mom of a high schooler, Farah volunteered on countless PTA committees over the years, from planning dances to co-chair for PGP 2027. She’s currently BSA Troop 125 Scout Leader and Trackside Teen Center Board President. She also makes time to attend town meetings, not to comment, but to listen. If you want to know what’s happening at Town Hall, Farah is the one to ask.

You won’t find anyone more dedicated to Wilton than Farah, and more worthy of a seat on the Board of Selectmen.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Wulff

Ross Tartell’s background, leadership experience will ensure Wilton remains a great place to live

To the Editor:

I endorse the re-election of Ross Tartell to the Board of Selectmen. I have known Ross for over two decades. He has a long history of volunteering his time and skills for the benefit of Wilton. He has led important planning teams within the Wilton School District, served as a Fire Commissioner, and made significant contributions during his four-year tenure on the Board of Selectmen. Ross understands the needs and concerns of Wilton’s residents, and his even temperament and attentive listening skills are valuable assets in our town government. With a substantial business background, his leadership experience enables him to foster cooperation among different constituencies and identify strategies that will ensure Wilton remains a great place to live. I strongly urge everyone to vote for Ross Tartell for re-election to the Board of Selectmen.

Sincerely,

Rose Havron

Farah Masani is smart, passionate, capable, and devoted to the well-being of Wilton

To the Editor:

I am writing to enthusiastically support the candidacy of Farah Masani for Wilton Board of Selectmen. I met Farah a few years ago through our mutual love of rescue animals. Farah is very impressive. She is a farmer, works full time as the director of purchasing at Barcelona Wine Bar, is the President of Trackside Teen Center, the founder of Wilton Pride, and holds a number of other volunteer positions through the PTA, Scouts, and WYC.

Farah is smart, passionate, capable, and incredibly devoted to the well-being of our town. She exhibits a keen understanding of community dynamics and social issues and is motivated by a desire to bring people together for the betterment of our community. Her insightful approach to problem-solving and strategic planning demonstrates her ability to envision and implement positive change within our

community. Farah has my vote!

Sincerely,

Janine Sullivan

Sara Sclafani is very invested in helping provide the best education for Wilton kids

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Sara Sclafani‘s candidacy for the Wilton Board of Education.

I have known Sara as an outstanding PTA co-president at Miller-Driscoll in the school years 2021-2022 and 2022-23 when I closely interacted with her in my capacity as a PTA Board member.

Sara is very invested in helping provide the best education for our kids. She demonstrates strong leadership coupled with an impeccable work ethic and a clear bipartisan vision of the challenges our schools are facing. Sara is not only a resourceful problem solver but also a loyal friend.

I truly believe that Sara would be a valuable addition to the Town’s Board of Education and I wholeheartedly support her bid.

Constanze Rinaldi

Heather Priest’s experience as an educator brings a unique and invaluable perspective to the table

To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly support my friend, Heather Priest, a former teacher in the Wilton Public School system, running for a position on the BOE. With her extensive experience as an educator, she brings a unique and invaluable perspective to the table. Having spent years in the classroom, she possess a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within our educational system. This firsthand knowledge equips Heather with the ability to make informed decisions that will benefit our students and schools. Her passion for teaching and commitment to the well-being of our children is evident, and I believe she will work tirelessly to ensure that every Wilton student receives a high-quality education. By electing a former teacher to the Board, we are choosing a candidate who not only understands the importance of education but also has the practical expertise to drive positive change and advocate effectively for our schools. Heather knows the issues and shares the same volunteer spirit as her husband, who is also a WPS teacher. She has earned and deserves our support. Those attacking her do not know her heart, her spirit, or her resolve to always do what is best for the children in the Wilton school system.

Jessica Christ

Ross Tartell has the tools and experience to carry Wilton forward

To The Editor:

Living in Wilton for nearly 53 years has provided us with some proven perspectives of sound Town leadership. It is with that capability that we write to endorse the candidacy of Ross Tartell for reelection as a Selectman.

Ross combines a very fine business experience with extensive Town involvements. Long-range planning in Wilton Schools, a fire commissioner, and a successful term on the Board of Selectmen have enabled him to continue to serve the needs and responsibilities of our citizens.

So here we have a caring, long-term resident who is willing to continue to dedicate his time and efforts to serving his fellow residents and who carries a proven ability and capability to serve. He has all the tools and certainly all of the experience to carry forward the good fortunes of our Town.

Ross Tartell is willing, able and excited to serve another term as a Selectman. Here is the kind of candidate we need.

Ray and Gail Moskow