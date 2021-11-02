ELECTION 2021: How to Vote Tuesday — Sample Ballot, Resources and Polling Places

Polls are now open in Wilton, and will be through 8 p.m.

Here are your last-minute resources as you consider who to vote for, and how to cast your vote in the 2021 municipal election.

Sample Ballot

First off, here’s the sample ballot:

Front

Back

Candidate/Race Resources

At the beginning of the election season, we invited all the candidates running in contested races (Boards of Education, Selectmen and Finance), in the uncontested Planning & Zoning Commission race, as well as Wilton’s two political town committees to submit position statements. We also conducted video interviews with each of the candidates in the three main contested races (BOE, BOS and BOF). You’ll find these in the links, below, to their “Meet the Candidate” pages that include each person’s bio, Op-Ed and complete video interview. We also have race comparisons — side-by-side comparisons of the answers from all the candidates in the three main contested municipal races. Finally, we have links to the Candidate Forums sponsored by the Wilton League of Women Voters, Wilton Library and GOOD Morning Wilton:

Board of Selectmen:

There are two open seats on a five-person board; current members not up for re-election are First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice (R), Josh Cole (R) and Ross Tartell (D). There are three candidates running, and voters can vote for up to two people.



Keith Denning (Democrat)

Kim Healy (Republican)

Bas Nabulsi, (Democrat)

Compare the BOS Candidates (side by side video interview answers)

Candidate Forum

Board of Education:

The Wilton Board of Education (BOE) has three open seats on a six-person board; current members not up for re-election are Ruth DeLuca (D), Jen Lalor (R) and Mandi Schmauch (R). There are five candidates running, and voters can vote for up to three people.

Jess Christ (Republican)

Nicola Davies (Democrat)

Pam Ely (Democrat)

Deborah Low, BOE Incumbent (Democrat)

Jared Martin (Unaffiliated, running on Republican ballot)

Compare the BOE Candidates (side by side video interview answers)

Candidate Forum (entire)

Candidate Forum (Clip comparison)

Board of Finance:

There are actually two races for the Wilton Board of Finance (BOF):

one 2-year seat open with two candidates vying for one open spot; voters can vote for one person.

open with two candidates vying for one open spot; voters can vote for one person. three open seats for 4-year terms, with four candidates in the race for those three seats; voters can vote for up to three candidates.

Current members not up for re-election are Michael Kaelin (D) and Chris Stroup (unaffiliated, but considered D for minority representation reasons, as he ran on the Democratic ticket).

4-Year Term

Sandra Arkell, BOF Incumbent (Democrat)

Mangtao “Monty” Du (Republican)

Stewart Koenigsberg, BOF Incumbent (Republican)

Matt Raimondi (Republican)

2-Year Term

Frank Bria (Democrat)

Rich Santosky (Republican)

Compare the BOF Candidates

Candidate Forum

Planning and Zoning Commission:

The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has five open seats on a six-person board; there are five candidates running, and voters can vote for up to five — thus, this race is uncontested. There are three Republicans and one Democrat currently on the board.

Eric Fanwick, P&Z Incumbent (Democrat)

Ken Hoffman (Democrat)

Christopher Pagliaro, P&Z Incumbent (Republican)

Jill Warren, P&Z Incumbent (Republican)

Chris Wilson (Republican)

Candidate Forum (Entire)

Candidate Forum (Clip comparison)

Board of Assessment Appeals

The Board of Assessment Appeals (BAA) has one seat open on a there-person board; there are two candidates running, and voters can vote for up to one person. There are two BAA members who are not running for re-election this year, one Democrat and on Republican.

Bob Wallace, Incumbent (Unaffiliated, running on Democratic ballot)

Chris Gardner (Republican)

Zoning Board of Appeals

The Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has two seats open, on a five-person board; there are three candidates running, and voters can vote for up to two people. The three current members not running this year are all Republicans — including Monty Du, who is running for Board of Finance. (He will keep his ZBA seat only if he is not elected to BOF.)

Jaclyn Coleman, Incumbent (Democrat)

Tom Gunther, Incumbent (Democrat)

Justin Anderson (Republican)

Zoning Board of Appeals — Alternate

There are two alternate positions open on ZBA; there is one candidate running, and voters can vote for up to two. ZBA should have three alternates. One seat is currently held by a Republican who isn’t running this term

Tara Pagano (Unaffiliated, running on the Republican ballot)

Constable

There are five constable positions open; five candidates are running, and voters can vote for up to three people.

Bo Mitchell, Incumbent (Democrat)

Ernie Ricco, Incumbent (Democrat)

Dick Ziegler (Democrat)

Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua, Incumbent (Republican)

Lisa Pojano, Incumbent (Republican)

Peter Wrampe (Republican)

Town Committee-Submitted Position Statements

Wilton Democratic Town Committee , submitted by DTC chair Tom Dubin

, submitted by DTC chair Wilton Republican Town Committee, submitted by RTC chair Peter Wrampe

How to Cast Your Ballot

What to do if you are not registered to vote, but are eligible to register: Wilton Registrars offer Election Day Registration at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) today, Nov. 2. Bring identification and proof of residence. After registering, voters can cast a ballot on-site.

What to do if you still have your absentee ballot: If you still have your absentee ballot in hand, you can return it to Town Hall today by dropping it in the absentee ballot box outside the Police Department headquarters (240 Danbury Rd.). All completed ballots have to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, in order to be counted.

The CT League of Women Voters prepared helpful tips on voting by absentee ballot (and to ensure that your vote is valid and counted):

Mark ballots carefully — voters cannot get a duplicate ballot if any mistakes are made. Fill in ovals completely. Insert the completed ballot into the inner envelope, seal it, date it, and then sign your name on the space with the “X” on the outside of the envelope. This is very important, if the inner envelope is not signed and dated, the ballot cannot be counted! Place the inner envelope inside the outer mailing envelope and seal it. Drop it in the secure drop box located in front of the Wilton Police Department.

In-Person Voting

All three Wilton polling places — Wilton High School, Middlebrook School Gymnasium and Cider Mill School Gymnasium — will be open for voting from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the Voter Lookup Page on the Secretary of State’s website.

District 1: Wilton High School Clune Center

395 Danbury Road

Wilton, CT

District 2: Cider Mill School Gym

240 School Road

Wilton, CT

District 3: Middlebrook School Gym

131 School Road

Wilton, CT