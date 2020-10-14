GMW’s SPECIAL ‘ELECTION 2020’ ISSUE

Welcome to GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Special ‘Election 2020’ Issue!

Published today are lots of resources for you as you consider who to vote for–and how to cast your vote–in this year’s election.

At the beginning of the election season, we invited all the candidates running in contested races as well as Wilton’s two political town committees to submit position statements. We also conducted video interviews with each of the candidates. You’ll find these in the links, below, in the profiles of each candidate.

We’ll also have race comparisons–easy to find side-by-side comparisons of the answers from both candidates in the two main contested state legislative races. [Editor’s Note: These will be added as they are ready throughout the day…]

How to Cast Your Ballot–Absentee or In-Person

We’ve got all the information you need to know in order to cast your ballot this year.

Meet the Candidates

26th District State Senate

143rd District State House of Representatives

Compare the Candidates

We posed the same questions to all the candidates, on topics ranging from reproductive health to tolls to school regionalization. Wee how their answers compare to one another. [Editor’s note: COMPARE the CANDIDATES: 143rd District State Senate Race will be published later on Wednesday.]

Town Committee-Submitted* Position Statements

2020 Wilton State Legislative Candidate Debates

The 2020 Wilton State Legislative Candidate Debates were held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and were co-sponsored by GOOD Morning Wilton, the Wilton League of Women Voters, and the Wilton Library.

There were two debates featuring candidates in the contested races answering questions submitted by the public: Will Haskell (D) and Kim Healy(R/Independent) for State Senate 26th District; and Stephanie Thomas (D/Working Families) and Patrizia Zucaro (R/Independent) for State House 143rd District.

GOOD Morning Wilton live-streamed the debates and they are available for viewing.

*All candidates and campaigns were sent GMW’s guidelines for the election season with clearly stated deadlines for invited submissions. They were also sent reminders. We’ve published the submissions we received by the deadline.